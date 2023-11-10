Grant and scholarship funding available to Adams County residents, organizations

News Release

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) are teaming up to provide financial support to Adams County residents and organizations working to improve quality of life in their communities.

The first grants and scholarships from the new Edge of Appalachia – Adams County Fund will be awarded this winter. TNC established the fund at FAO as a new way of investing in local residents, organizations and communities to ensure that Adams County is a place where youth can thrive, businesses can flourish and visitors have memorable experiences.

“The work of The Nature Conservancy isn’t just about nature. It’s also about the people and the communities where we work,” said Martin McAllister, community engagement specialist for The Nature Conservancy. “We are proud to offer this new source of annual funding to help shape the future of Adams County in ways the local residents think best.”

Grant and scholarship applications open Wednesday, November 8 and should be submitted by Wednesday, December 20, for primary consideration.

Public and non-profit organizations located in or serving Adams County, as well as groups working in fiscal sponsorships with a nonprofit or public organization, are eligible to apply for grants. Eligible projects should focus on the following:

· People and nature, supporting programs primarily focused on protecting the environment, generating renewable energy and providing educational programs that emphasize hands-on learning and reflection

· Reducing disparities, supporting programs that improve food security, educational achievement or medical care for groups disproportionately disadvantaged because of their race, income level, gender, religion, sexual orientation, mental health, veteran status or physical and developmental disability

Adams County residents are eligible to apply for the Edge of Appalachia – Adams County Fund Scholarship. Scholarship funding is available for graduating high school seniors and students already enrolled in undergraduate postsecondary or accredited trade, vocational or technical training programs; residents enrolled in graduate programs are not eligible to apply.

Eligible scholarship applicants must be pursuing degrees in one of the following:

· Ecology, forestry, wildlife ecology or related natural resource fields

· Trade, vocational or technical training fields that contribute to energy efficiency, agriculture or land stewardship

· Programs that foster diversity, equity, justice and inclusion, including, but not limited to, Appalachian studies or women’s studies

A total of $100,000 is available this funding cycle, and individual grant and scholarship awards may be up to $25,000. Applications must be submitted online. Additional information and the applications are available at https://appalachianohio.org/AdamsCountyFund/.

Applications will be reviewed by a committee composed of Adams County residents, ensuring that funding is directed to issues that matter most to the community. If you are an Adams Countian passionate about advancing quality of life in Adams County, we invite you to submit a nomination on behalf of yourself or others to sit on the Edge of Appalachia – Adams County Fund review committee. Nomination forms are available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/AdamsCountyFund.

Grant and scholarship recipients will be announced in January.

The Edge of Appalachia – Adams County Fund is a continuation of TNC’s longtime commitment to Adams County, reflected most notably in the Richard and Lucile Durrell Edge of Appalachia Preserve System. One of the most biologically diverse natural systems in the Midwest, this collection of preserves sits in Adams County and is owned and managed by TNC and the Cincinnati Museum Center. At more than 20,000 acres, it is Ohio’s largest privately owned nature preserve.

For more information on the Edge of Appalachia – Adams County Fund, FAO and how you can create opportunities for the people and communities of Appalachian Ohio, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org, email info@ffao.org or call (740) 753-1111.