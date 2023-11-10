We continue this week with the public’s reaction to the arrest of Sam McCue and the beginning of his trial. The newspapers kept the public informed of the movements of the accused, his attorneys, the detectives and all others who afforded interesting copy. Thus it was known that Sam McCue was comfortable in his cell; that he enjoyed fare from his own table; that curtains screened him from the scrutiny of other prisoners; that he had a Bible on his table and his wife’s picture above it; that he had expressed poignant grief and a willingness to give every cent he possessed to know his wife was alive or had died a natural death and a hundred other things, the publication of which was demanded by the curiosity and craving of the people who buy and read newspapers.

On September 20 the prisoner was brought into court to be arraigned. It was his first appearance after his arrest on September 7. If anyone looked for a defiant man, the spectacle was not realized. The ex-mayor entered in the custody of his jailers, and walked to a seat at the bar, into which he sank, having cast but a fleeting glance at the hundreds who had crowded into the room and fixed their gaze on him in absolute silence.

The court convened, and Sam McCue was duly indicted. Most regarded the accused as doomed from that day, feeling confident that if his neighbors who conducted the coroner’s inquest were convinced, after slow and deliberate gathering and weighing of the evidence, there could be no reasonable doubt of his guilt.

However, the jury has yet to hear from Sam’s own son, Willie and from a witness that was actually in the house at the time of the murder. That witness was John Perry, a sixteen-year-old boy, who was employed by the McCue’s at the time of the murder, and on the night of the crime heard, from his room in the rear of the bathroom on the second floor, the assault on Mrs. McCue, her last words and the gunshot that put an end to her life.

The trial of Sam McCue begins with a jury being brought in from outside so there could be no prejudices. Sam’s brother Edward sat silently by his side, his young son Willie stood outside the railing near a post in the crowd and the counsel for the defense, Mr. Daniel Harmon, John L. Lee and G. B. Sinclair were ranged in front at the trial table. Next to them sat the three prosecuting attorneys, Frank Gilmer, Richard Ker and Captain Woods. Sam, with his face buried in his handkerchief, gave way to weeping. For a few minutes there was no sound in the court room except the audible sobbing of Sam. Every eye was on Sam and the piteous sound. The tears of the accused man, the pathetic hovering near him of little Ruby, the worst bereaved of the four motherless children, touched the hearts of all who saw the proceedings.

The courtroom was filled to the hilt with spectators from every walk of life. They had come not only to see the former mayor on trial for his life but the lawyers as well, who were all giants in their field.

The call of the witnesses began. The same witnesses that were called before the coroner’s inquest were brought up to testify before the jury. This time with the prosecuting and defense attorneys questioning them more in depth with more details being exposed then at the inquest. Some of the witnesses called to the stand gave contradicting testimony. For example, a Mr. Crawford, brother of Mrs. McCue, had boarded at his sister’s home while attending school in Charlottesville. He testified that he noted right away that they were a very unhappy couple. He went on to state that they quarreled constantly about other women. He stated he had never seen Sam strike Fannie, but that he had heard him curse her. He stated he had only stayed on because he thought he might be of some help to his sister.

Another witness, a Mrs. M. J. Taylor, a seamstress, had sewed at the McCue’s frequently. She often saw Sam and Fannie together, took meals at the house and had never seen anything between them but what was right. She stated the accused would kiss the children goodbye and wife would go to the door with him. Everything was congenial.

Next week we will hear testimony from Hattie Marshall, the alleged other woman, and Willie, the young son of Sam and Fannie McCue.