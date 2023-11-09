Three Adams County men share experience

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Three army men from Adams County on one flight – the Honor Flight Tri-State.

One a veteran who served in Korea after the war, one veteran who served in Vietnam, and one who flew the flight as a guardian with a man who didn’t have a family member to accompany him.

The Honor Flight is for veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War who are 65 years and older. Honorflighttristate.org explains that many veterans are unable to visit Washington DC to see their memorials because of the cost or because they cannot travel alone. Their mission is “to make that dream come true for as many veterans as possible.” If a veteran doesn’t have someone who can accompany them on the trip, the organization provides a guardian for them. Veterans fly for free but those attending them pay their own way. Pat Zemba from Manchester took that role on the recent Honor Flight on October 17, accompanying a veteran from Middletown, Ohio.

Zemba explained that the group of guardians meet the week before the trip to learn their duties. Basically, the chaperones are charged with making sure the veterans get to the airport on time and are to be by their side for the entirety of the journey. Zemba had applied for the guardianship position in the past, but this was his first time chosen.

Two veterans from Adams County were on that same Honor Flight – Wendell Swearingen of Liberty Township and Michael Dumont of Peebles.

Swearingen served in Korea after the war. His daughters, Marla Kizer and Lisa Davis, orchestrated the plans for their father to participate in the flight. Swearigen’s brother Keith completed the online application, and his son-in-law, David Davis, accompanied him on the trip. He said approximately 186 people flew on the Honor Flight. Several of the passengers used wheelchairs and one honoree was 102 years old.

Swearingen explained that he and Davis had to meet up at 2:45 a.m. to be in Cincinnati before 5 a.m. WCPO-TV interviewed him before takeoff. The group flew into Douglas Air Force Base.

Dumont served in Vietnam. His wife Judy applied for him to be on the Honor Flight. During a break, Dumont and his son Michael who accompanied him, sat down with two men and started a conversation. Ironically, the two men just happened to be Swearingen and his son-in-law.

All three gentleman said it was an emotional day. Seeing the Law Enforcement Memorial stood out to them. Apparently, many men on the flight had served in law enforcement after coming home from the service and this was an added Memorial to honor them. Other memorable moments were the Changing of the Guard, wreath placement at Arlington Cemetery and the Korean War Monument. The guards drug their heels in observation of the Honor Flight veterans. Swearingen said it was his first time back to DC since visiting with his senior class in 1955 and many things had changed. Dumont wore his original Army dress coat on the trip and said with a chuckle, “It still fits.”

Arriving back to Cincinnati, the celebration continued as friends, family, and visitors lined up to shake hands and commend the veterans for their service. There was a parade at the airport and bagpipes played. Swearingen gets emotional talking about a young woman holding a newborn baby who was standing in line to pay tribute. Dumont’s wife Judy said it was nice to see such a warm welcome home because many Vietnam veterans were treated unkindly when they returned from war.

Zemba wanted to take this flight in honor of his grandfathers who both served in World War II but by the time the Honor Flight was established, they were unable to go. He explained that when veterans are together they share a connection and swap stories about their time in service. He said, “You’ve walked in their shoes. You always have that brotherhood and sisterhood of being a veteran.”

For more information about applying as a veteran or guardian for the Honor Flight, or to donate, visit honorflighttristate.org.

