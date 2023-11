Unofficial Results:

Manchester Village Mayor

Billie Jo Goodwin 215 Winner, Troy Jolly 36, Shawn Palmer 130

Manchester Village Council

Dennis Barnd 120, Zollie Gardner 144, Christine Henderson 202 Winner, Amanda Thompson 186 Winner

Manchester Village Board of Public Affairs

James Bowman III 227, Brian Napier 277 Winner

Peebles Village Mayor

Austin Cross 222, Stephanie Harper 248 Winner

Peebles Village Council

Amy Anderson 142, Tammy Crothers 210, John Huffman 210, Larry Shiveley 245 Winner

Waiting on Final Decision

Seaman Village Mayor

David Hughes 198 Winner

Seaman Village Council

Ethel Chambers 123 Winner, William Chambers 91, Trina Sparks 159 Winner

West Union Village Mayor

Jason Buda 547 Winner

West Union Village Council

Jason Francis 479, Winner

James Nichols Write-In 5, Rachael Hazelbaker Hamilton Write-In 21 Winner

Winchester Village Mayor

Ken Shelton 217 Winner

Winchester Village Council

Amanda Klickner 106, Barry Lung 166 Winner, Joyce Porter 191 Winner

Winchester Village Board of Public Affairs

No valid petition filed

Bratton Township Trustee

Michael Robinson 369 Winner

Bratton Township Fiscal Officer

Angie McCoy 371 Winner

Brush Creek Township trustee

Dustin Cox 178 Winner, David Heilser 68, Charles Hurd 72

Brush Creek Township Fiscal Officer

Charles Taylor 266 Winner

Franklin Township Trustee

Derek Byers 199 Winner, Thomas Perdue 160

Franklin Township Fiscal Officer

Becky Sanders 317 Winner

Green Township Trustee

Beverly Cox 106 Winner

Matthew Gray 87

Green Township Fiscal Officer

Joyce Rideout 163 Winner

Jefferson Township Trustee

David Davis Jr. 49, Grant C. Jaeger 49, Jack Lewis 47, Chris McDaniel 69 Winner

Jefferson Township Fiscal Officer

Ronald Boldman 95, Angela Caraway 122 Winner

Liberty Township Trustee

Justin Ross 489 Winner

Liberty Township Fiscal Officer

Shanda McClanahan 457 Winner

Manchester Township Trustee

Lonnie Bilyeu 182, Philip Colvin 195 Winner

Manchester Township Fiscal Officer

Irene Shively 320 Winner

Meigs Township Trustee

Joshua Lloyd 937 Winner

Meigs Township Fiscal Officer

Carla Wesley 923 Winner

Monroe Township Trustee

Brenda Emery 128 Winner

Monroe Township Trustee – Unexpired Term Ending 12/31/2025

Randy Baldwin 143 Winner

Monroe Township Fiscal Officer

Angela Wikoff 140 Winner

Oliver Township Trustee

Jeff Roades 229 Winner

Oliver Township Fiscal Officer

Debra Rigdon 246 Winner

Scott Township Trustee

Brock Pistole 317,

Dewey West 319 Winner

Scott Township Fiscal Officer

Marla Jones 320 Winner

Nola Newman 316

Sprigg Township Trustee

Chuck Hayslip 386 Winner, Matt Leonard 121

Sprigg Township Fiscal Officer

Melissa Reese 275 Winner, Darrington White 233

Tiffin Township Trustee

Caleb Grooms 990 Winner, Joey Morrison 379

Tiffin Township Fiscal Officer

David Vogler 1,162 Winner

Wayne Township Trustee

Brett Barton 118, Johnny Knechtly 274 Winner

Wayne Township Fiscal Officer

Penny Tolle 349 Winner

Winchester Township Trustee

Rick Hardin 629 Winner

Winchester Township Fiscal Officer

Rae Jean Maddox 604 Winner

Levies Unofficial Results:

Winchester Village Police Protection – Passed

Winchester Village Street Improvement – Pased

Seaman Village Current Expenses – Passed

Peebles Village Current Expenses – Passed

Adams County Children’s Services – Passed

Manchester Fire District – Passed

Winchester Fire District – Passed

Wayne Township Cherry Fork Cemetery – Passed

Scott Township Cemeteries – Passed

Oliver Township Current Expenses – Passed

Green Township Fire – Passed

Franklin Township Fire – Passed

Bratton Township Fire and EMS – Passed

West Union Village Fire and EMS – Passed

*All alcohol sales passed with the exception of Sunday Sales at 1st Stop in Winchester which lost 151 – 134.