Roy Shields, age 76 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 5, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman. Roy was born November 26, 1946 in Brown County, Ohio to the late Roy E. and Dorothy (Hatfield) Shields. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Helen Shields.

Survivors include three daughters, Carry DeAtley and Jay of Louisiana, Rachel Hamilton and Johnny of Alabama and Becky Tadlock and Jason of West Union; son Chris Shields and Kayla of Hebron; sister Dorothy Ramsey of Hillsboro; brother David Shields of Dayton; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and a great great granddaughter.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.