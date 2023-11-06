Brenda Adams, age 81 years of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 6, 2023 at the Adams County Manor. Brenda was born June 13, 1942 in Paris, Kentucky to the late Frank and Ida (Perkins) Howard.

Survivors include her son, Mark Prince of Newport, Kentucky; and brother Bobby Arnold of Louisville, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 10, 2023 at noon at the Bible Baptist Church in West Union with Tim Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – noon.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.