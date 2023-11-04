SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Alex Jones
SCHOOL:
manchester High School
PARENTS:
Chad and Shannon Jones
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cheerleading, Volleyball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
the family aspect and being able to lead others
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Seeing my teammates get hurt
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning the SHL competition my sophomore year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Kameron Marlowe
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Greece
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“High School Musical”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Summer I Turned Pretty
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Ag/FFA
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Reading and spending time with family and friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden, Texas Roadhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Cody Johnson
FUTURE PLANS:
Pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice