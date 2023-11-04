SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Alex Jones

SCHOOL:

manchester High School

PARENTS:

Chad and Shannon Jones

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cheerleading, Volleyball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

the family aspect and being able to lead others

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Seeing my teammates get hurt

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning the SHL competition my sophomore year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Kameron Marlowe

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Greece

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“High School Musical”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

The Summer I Turned Pretty

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Ag/FFA

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Reading and spending time with family and friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Olive Garden, Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Cody Johnson

FUTURE PLANS:

Pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice