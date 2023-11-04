SATH is holding its 20th annual Turkey Bingo. Thanksgiving is just around the corner and they have the event for your holiday. Come play Bingo and win a turkey or maybe even Thanksgiving dinner.

Bingo will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 18 at the Hillsboro Elementary Gymnasium. During the night, 25 turkeys will be given away. The evening’s events will end with a game of coverall in which the winner gets a complete Thanksgiving dinner. The cost will be a donation of 25 cents per card per game. During each intermission there will be a Cake Walk.

Prior to Bingo at 5 p.m., there will be a Soup Supper to kick off the evening, so come early and enjoy some homemade chili, chicken and noodle soup and cornbread, hot dogs and lots of delicious desserts.

Join SATH for a fun-filled evening and help support the special kids at KAMP Dovetail.

For more information contact Linda Allen at (937) 366-6657.