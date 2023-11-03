Local woman seeks to win vote, help community

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Manchester resident Sharon Harris wants folks to know she is over 40 and fabulous. When Harris received an email inviting her to participate in the Fab Over 40 competition, she said, “Yes, I’m going to do this, and I’m going to have fun with it.”

Harris was intrigued by the prizes offered to the winner. The prizes include a spa vacation, a two-page photo spread in NewBeauty magazine, and $40,000. She said she was most interested in the two-page photo spread, and if she won the Competition, she would donate $10,000 back to her community. Harris said, “I’ve always had a heart for Manchester.”

Probably the most significant aspect of the competition was that they gave a portion of the proceeds to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Harris said, “This contest is very exciting, and the prizes given to the winner are amazing; however, this goes beyond just me.” She continued, “Imagine where your donation will go and who it will help.”

The former Director of the Adams County Homeless Shelter, Harris now serves as a case manager and addiction counselor. Harris has six children – three girls and three boys. Two of her children still live at home with her. She said, “Many within our community are impacted by breast cancer, homelessness, mental health, anxiety and depression.” Harris believes lives can be changed one person at a time. She thinks this contest will bring more awareness, especially to breast cancer.

Per the Votefab40 website, the competition is “operated by Colossal.org for DTCare, a nationally registered public charity that will grant donations to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Donations raised from votes cast during the Fab Over 40 Competition go directly to DTCare, which will subsequently grant the donations, minus competition fees (29.5%) as well as variable costs, to the designated nonprofit 501(c)(3) (the “Designated Grantee”), at the end of the Competition. DTCare will also retain a nominal percentage (1%) to cover its own operating expenses.”

As of this interview, Harris was number 8 in her category, putting her in the top 15 this week. Next week will continue to the top 10, with the contest ending by December.

Visit votefab40.com to vote for Harris. Harris wants people to know that she cannot take donations and is not permitted to vote. “I’m a people person,” Harris said. And continued, “It’s grace and confidence every day – just knowing you’re blessed.” She said, “It’s not about the pageant itself. It’s about the donation you can make to your community.”