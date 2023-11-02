In July my son Patrick, who lives in Morgan, Utah, called to inform me that Utah DNR, was for the first time, offering over the counter elk tags to non-residents. I then called my Army son Ben in upstate New York, who is retiring from the service after 20 years. and he scheduled two weeks leave for the Utah elk season in October. It would be our first hunt together as a family in over eight years.

The time between July and October seemed like a blur of activity as preparations got underway. I’ve never elk hunted before and nearing 70, so I begin a regiment of physical activity and learning elk calls. Patrick had chosen a parcel of real estate in Utah aptly named the High Uintas Wilderness. The wilderness designation meant you either walked or rode a horse in.

From a neighbor Patrick secured a canvas outfitter tent made by Montana Canvas Company and a stove. It was a roomy tent without a floor, it slept the three of us and had enough room for a small kitchen table. In the corner was the steel drum wood stove that heated the tent for those cold nights in the high country.

I inherited a 30’s model .300 Savage 99 topped with a 3×9 scope from my late brother sighted 2 inches high at 100 yards. Patrich was shooting his Savage .270. Ben had a 30-.06 Remington he purchased new after his first tour in Afghanistan over 16 years ago.

We left early Tuesday arriving in Morgan late Wednesday night. Elk season opened Saturday. After a final rifle check and a run to the grocery store, we packed the truck and headed for the Uinta mountains. It was a two-and-a half-hour drive from Morgan to our base camp just outside the mile wide buffer zone protecting the wilderness area. We had to shovel snow off the ground just to set the tent. There was a bale of straw left over from a previous horse camp that we spread over the frozen ground inside the tent. We stretched a tarp over the straw and laid the bed rolls on the tarp. I had brought along a cot which overturned on me the first night.

The stove kept the tent cozy at times but at night barely above freezing. Our camp was at 9,702 feet; by morning the dishwater had a skim of ice over it and the washcloth was frozen solid. Nighttime temps were in the low 20’s but through the clear skies you could see the stars like never before. In the early morning Gray Jays of the pine forests dined on every morsal of food scrap we threw to them.

It was a three mile hike into Bull Meadow that morning. My sons were up before dawn anxious to get there before daylight. I politely told them go ahead, I’d catch up. After some cowboy coffee and instant oats, I was ready to hunt.

Bull Meadow is a large alpine mountain valley at 10,100+ feet. It’s probably over a mile long and easily over half-a-mile wide, surrounded by a coniferous forest of Engelmann Spruce and Lodgepole pine. There’s a small trickle of a stream through the center that probably holds trout during the summer. From the north end you can see the tree line where trees don’t grow and two of Utah highest peaks, Gilbert Peak at 13,448 and King’s Peak at 13,528 feet. Reaching Bull Meadow requires a mile-and-a-half trek through the lower meadow which brings you to the edge of the wilderness area and then a mile or more of a rocky trail through the forest, across a stream and uphill to the meadow. About a quarter mile from the meadow, a wooded sign nailed to a tree reads, “High Uintas Wilderness Wasatch-Caghe National Forest”.

On my first trip to Bull Meadow, I was greeted by a cow moose and her calf. Later in the afternoon, a coal black bull moose and cow had slowly ambled into the meadow from the surrounding forest, crossed the stream and disappeared into the pines on the other side.

Besides elk and moose, there are mule deer, black bear, coyotes, some wolves they believe, mountain lions, Rocky Mountain bighorn and mountain goats. The only animal missing was a herd of buffalo. So far, no grizzlies, but that’s only a matter of time. On the hike back to camp another bull moose was spotted in the lower meadow by an old trapper’s cabin.

As the days grew warmer, the snow began to melt which made the meadows into a shallow marsh. Keeping feet dry became an unexpected challenge. Three times during the night someone had to wake up and put wood in the stove, and a mouse had taken up residence in our tent. Coyotes howled and once in the middle of the night we heard a bull elk bugle off in the distance.

The following morning Ben and Patrick hiked again to Bull Meadow. I elected to hunt the lower meadows where I saw fresh elk tracks the evening before. The thin air at 10,000 feet made for slow walking and frequent stops but again no elk spotted that day.

On Monday my sons decided to hike the five miles to a log cabin in the high pines above Bull Meadow. Patrick had discovered the one-room cabin during his scouting trip. We loaded the pack frames with sleeping bags, supplies and dehydrated food and I told them go ahead and get the cabin ready, I’d be along. About two o’clock that afternoon I met them in Bull Meadow and we hiked the rest of the way uphill to the cabin. The cabin was about 100 yards east of a long-wet meadow. Just a stone’s throw from the cabin was a small spring and shallow well that was partially covered with rotten boards. There was no lock or doorknob on the wood door merely a wooded handle. On the inside was a wire latch to keep the door closed during the night. Inside the cabin was an old cast iron stove, four bunks, an old folding table and a couple of chairs. Above the door on a nail was a writing tablet in a plastic bag with pen and pencil. The entries in the tablet dated back years and one entry told of an elk hunter who had seen a big elk in Bull Meadow but missed it three times. It closed by saying “At least we didn’t have to pack it out”. I made my own entry, leaving the time and day we were at the cabin and noted this was my first elk hunt and I was with my two sons and have seen five moose so far.

The cabin had a leak from the melting snow, and we placed a pan under it. There was dry wood inside, so we started a fire in the stove to get the chill out of the place. We placed a pot of water on the stove and soon had boiling water from which we fixed soup and hot coffee. That evening we hunted a small clearing near the cabin. Although there was an abundance of elk tracks, still no elk. The stove kept the cabin warm, and we only had to get up once in the night to add wood to it. The cabin had a wood floor covered with a rug so we could take off our wet boots and dry them by the stove.

That night in the cabin was the best night of sleep we had. We awoke early and had a breakfast of spam, oatmeal, and coffee. Ben and Patrick decided to hunt below the cabin at a clearing near the West Fork of Smith’s Creek. I decided to hunt the upper meadow, then following a game trail for a mile through the forest eventually making my way into the south end of Bull Meadow where we would meet later that day. The elevation at the upper meadow was 10,187 feet. We each carried a walkie talkie so we could stay in touch as best we could as the reception was spotty, but cell service was absent in the High Uinta’s. The only sounds were water dripping off the pine limbs from the melting snow.

By 10:15 a.m. I had made it to the south end of Bull Meadow when the walkie talkie started crackling and Patrick said they jumped a big bull elk and two cows and were going after it. That was the last I heard from them. My plan that morning was to hunt the upper east side of the meadow through the pines surrounding it and hopefully find some dry ground to walk on.