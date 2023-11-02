Peebles senior making third trip to Columbus

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

One of the hit songs from Hank Williams Jr. proclaimed “carrying on an old family tradition”. Hank’s tradition might be a little different from one here in Adams County but for the Seas family of Peebles High School that cross-country family tradition continued last weekend.

Peebles senior Samantha Seas again competed as an individual in the October 28 OHSAA Division III regional cross-country meet and for the third season in a row, she has qualified to compete in this weekend’s state meet. Seas placed 10th overall at the Pickerington regional meet with a time of 19:35.54, good enough to qualify her to advance to state competition.

In 2021, Seas placed 22nd overall in the 2021 state meet and dropped to 37th in 2022 in a field of 182 runners.

At the regional girls race, there were o0ther female runners from Adams County participating along with Seas, though she will be the only one to advance. Running as individuals in a field of 153 were Manchester’s Emma Hurst (62nd, 21:42.39) and Madison Lejzerowicz (111th, 23:50.57).

West Union and North Adams both had full girls teams that qualified for the regional met and their results were as follows:

West Union

• Sadie Armstrong (67th, 21:49.53), Lydia Armstrong (98th, 23:08.87), Violet Randolph (105th, 23:25.18), Allie McCarty (116th, 23:56.26), Lily Randolph (141st, 27:02.74), Sara Boldman (150th, 28:35.17), Kaylee Vogler (153rd, 35:15.11)

North Adams

• Katelynn Boerger (112nd, 24:27.79), Kelby Mitchell (128th, 25:09.81), Taylor McIntire (132nd, 25:44,83), Emma Thatcher (142nd, 27:05.78), Taylor Shelton (148th, 27:47.64), Rebecca Bowling (152nd, 28:52.12)

In the Division III boys race, Manchester senior Connor Darnell raced as an individual and ended his outstanding high school career with a 34th place finish (in a field of 142) with a time of 17:10.94.

The North Adams boys team also qualified for regionals with the following finish places and times.

• Ryan Reed (101st, 19:09.17), Jimmy Hickey (108th, 19:19.63), Cody Hesler (121st, 19:47.07), Ryan Shelton (122nd, 19:48.54), Garrett Emerson (124th, 19:50.26), Beau Hesler (126th, 20:05.94), Boston Crawford (131st, 21:24.10)

The OHSAA State Meet will be held on Saturday, November 4 at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park near Columbus. Seas and the Division III girls are scheduled to run at 10 a.m.