Press Release

The Adult Opportunity Center (AOC) at Southern State Community College is offering fall orientations for new program enrollees in basic academic skills, GED preparation, and college readiness. These sessions will be held in November at various locations, which include Batavia, Georgetown, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Mount Orab, Washington C.H., West Union, and Wilmington.

Classes will meet twice a week and are free. All materials are furnished.

For more information or to register for orientation, please call 800-628-7722, ext. 2687.