Issues 1 & 2 evoke a mixture of conversations

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

There are many strong opinions regarding State Issues 1 and 2. The Defender spoke with several individuals about opinions, comments, and concerns with the Issues.

The ballot language for Issue 1’s proposed constitutional amendment is “A self-executing amendment relating to abortion and other reproductive decisions.” For many, this Issue is a hands-down “No” vote, and for many others, it’s a firm “Yes.” Most of the people who said they would vote “no” believe that life begins at conception. They are also concerned about the possibility of late-term abortions and the discounting of parents’ rights to be involved with decisions. The “yes” voters do not feel like the government should have the right to decide on reproductive matters, and the decision should be between a woman and her healthcare provider. The Issue has many questioning the language and what will happen in cases such as rape and incest. A few said, “It’s not a black-and-white issue.”

On Ohiosos.gov, a combined argument and explanation against Issue 1 states, “Issue 1 is a dangerous attack on the unborn, women, and parents. It’s an extreme attempt to create abortion-on-demand and to eliminate reasonable health and safety standards for pregnant women. It ends parental notification and excludes parents from their child’s medical decisions.”

A combined argument and explanation for Issue 1 states, “Vote yes to keep government out of our family’s personal decisions. Ohioans agree that abortion is a personal, private decision that should be up to women and their families, not the government.”

Responses on Issue 2 were not as straightforward. Issue 2 is a proposed law “to commercialize, regulate, legalize, and tax the adult use of cannabis.” Many people believe that marijuana is much like alcohol and should be regulated. Several shared that they were “for” generating new tax revenue. Still, others cited that our system’s marijuana policy is a failed one and unfairly punishes for this minor offense. The Ohiosos.gov argument for Issue 2 states, “This proposed law models the best practices of 23 other states to create a system that regulates and taxes marijuana just like alcohol.”

Opponents of Issue 2 were concerned with it being a “gateway” drug and putting people at risk for other addictions. The Ohiosos.gov argument for a “no” vote on Issue 2 states, “Issue 2 is a bad plan that puts profits over people. It legalizes an addiction-for-profit industry at the expense of our families and poses substantial risks to the public health and safety of all Ohioans, especially children and adolescents, given marijuana’s high potential for abuse.”

This election brings careful considerations, and we must research the issues to be adequately informed. For more information and full text of the Issue 1 amendment and Issue 2 law, visit Ohiosos.gov.