Elmer “Dale” Storer, 72, of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away October 30, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He was born November 11, 1950 in Lawshe, Ohio, son of the late Guy and Elizabeth (Purtee) Storer. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy and Jim “Guy” Storer.

Dale was a retired OVLSD bus driver of 36 years and a well-known mechanic.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy (Bennett) Storer. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Elaine (Sam) Hinton, Pamela Storer and Dale “Bub” (Lisa) Storer. He is survived by his grandchildren, EJ (Josh) Greer, Johnny Dees, Sami (Caleb) Sibert, Mary (Logan) McUne, Shuri (Wade) Groves and Carson Storer; as well as several great grandchildren. Other survivors include his brother, Rick (Pat) Storer, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Hospice of Hope, https://hospiceofhope.com/Donate.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is honored to serve the family.