By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

An up and down season for Coach Kiersten Rowe and her young West Union Lady Dragons volleyball squad came to an end in the Division III sectional finals, but not before the team was able to secure one win in the tournament. The Lady Dragons hosted the Crooksville Lady Ceramics on October 17 to open their sectional action and after a shaky start, rebounded to down the Lady Ceramics in four sets, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19.

The first set with Crooksville was a tight one, with the score tied no less than 11 times. The visitors broke the set in their favor by going on a run of 10 of 13 points, pulling off the 25-19 win and putting the home team behind right away.

The Lady Dragons bounced back in the second set to tie the match. Behind the serves of freshman Violet Randolph, West Union kept the score close before breaking an 8-8 deadlock with a 4-0 run. After Crooksville answered with six of the next seven points, Randolph stepped behind the service line once more and reeled off five points to put her team on top 18-14. The Lady Dragons hung on to that lead and with senior Korynne Blanton serving and classmate Elayna Kingsolver with a big kill, wrapped up set two 25-21.

The third set also went the way of the home team, ending on a Blanton kill and a 25-18 win and then the Lady Dragons wrapped up the match with a 25-29 triumph in the fourth set to take the match 3-1 and advance to the sectional finals.

In her final home match, Blanton paced the Lady Dragons with 15 kills and 22 digs, while also in her final home appearance, Kingsolver added 9 kills and 10 digs. Setter Ashlah Staten dished out 18 assists and matched that with 18 digs, while Randolph tallied four aces and 22 digs. Freshman Madison Stout turned in a 24 dig performance with freshman Jocelyn Hall chipping in with four kills.

Unfortunately for the Lady Dragons, the win over Crooksville sent them on the road two nights later to face the #2 seeded Wheelersburg Lady Pirates. That match lasted less than an hour with the Lady Pirates winning in straight sets, 25-9, 25-6, 25-6.

The Lady Dragons will return a majority of their roster in 2024 and finished the 2023 campaign with a final record of 9—15.