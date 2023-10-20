(By Stephen Kelley from the People’s Defender 1983)

A few months ago, we wrote about the Cherry Fork United Presbyterian Church.

The fourth pastor to serve that conversation with the Reverend David McDill. He assumed the Cherry Fork pastorate in 1853. McDill was a native of Preble County, Ohio, having been born there in August, 1826. After graduating from Centre College in Kentucky in 1849, he began the study of theology at Oxford and Allegheny. Reverend McDill was licensed to preach in April, 1852 by the authority of the First Ohio. Presbytery and was ordained the following year by the Chillicothe Synod. Within days of his ordination, he accepted the call to preach at Cherry Fork and moved to that small village.

It is interesting to note that an individual with such pronounced views on slavery would be chosen to pastor in Cherry Fork. The village, then known as North Liberty, had been founded only five years before McDills arrival by William McVey, an ardent abolitionist. Indeed, McVey envisioned his new town as a haven for the black fugitives fleeing southern slavery, resulting in the descriptive name of his new settlement. McVey was a member of the Cherry Fork U.P. Church and like so many other members, used his home as a station on the Underground Railroad. It was the congregation of McDill’s church that made the North Liberty-Cherry Fork community a hot-bed of anti-slavery sentiment and the scene of many during underground activities during those dark years of human bondage preceding the Civil War.

According to one source, McDill, “.. was a strong preacher and a vigorous debater. On one occasion during his pastorate at Cherry Fork, he engaged in a public debate on the subject of baptism, with a minister of the Campbellite, or Christian denomination which debate it said, lasted a whole week.” Reverend McDill continued to pastor the church through the turbulent years of the Civil War. As we mentioned in an earlier column (June 24, 1982) McDill was taken prisoner by Colonel Dick Morgan and his rebel troops as they passed through North Liberty In July 1863. It was believed the pastor knew the identify of an Eckmansville resident who had taken a potshot at the approaching Confederate soldiers. McDill, who was serving as a lieutenant in the home guards, refused to divulge any information and was taken prisoner by Morgan’s men. Fortunately, he was released, unharmed, the following day as the revels passed through Locust Grove.

After faithfully serving the Cherry Fork congregation for almost twenty-three years, McDill resigned the pastorate in 1876 to accept a position at Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois, In 1885 he was chosen professor of Apologetics and Homiletics at Xenia Theological Seminary. He continued in that position until 1902. He passed away in Xenia in 1903.