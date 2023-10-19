P.U.S.H is my platform that I created and it stands for : Please understand Silent Health issues. I created my platform to educate others on the struggles of living with a silent illness.

I live with EDS ( Ehler- Danlos Syndrome) which is a connective tissue disorder, POTS ( Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome), FND ( Functional Neurological Disorder), and many more. But when you look at me you wouldn’t be able to tell I have all these. Because to most people I “look fine” or “normal”. But my day to day life includes extreme tiredness, joint pain, loose joints, heart pain, and much more.

Out of all my struggles, having people believe me is my biggest one, which is why educating others on silent health issues or invisible disabilities is so important. Even though having these disorders is hard, they have given me opportunities to be a leader. After many interviews I am the first Junior Ambassador for IDA (Invisible Disability Association.). IDA is the perfect organization to learn more about Invisible Disabilities, donate, advocate, or look at support programs. It gives you the opportunity to connect with others going through the same thing.

Pageants and their interviews have also given me the voice to talk about my platform and educate others on silent health issues . I’ve met people through pageantry who experience the same challenges as I do. Finding people that go through the same struggles as I do is very rare and that creates instant connections.

My goals are to be able to continue to educate others and share with them my story and journey living with my disorders. I also want to inspire others with silent issues to never give up and PUSH back even with all of their obstacles, but also to inspire them to share their story and educate with their journey. I will not give up on my goals. I will continue to educate others and advocate for silent issues.