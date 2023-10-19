Press Release

To bring awareness to breast cancer and other preventive health measures for women, the Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) is hosting a Women’s Health Day on Saturday, November 4 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The women’s health day will occur at ACRMC at 230 Medical Center Drive in Seaman, Ohio, where mammogram services, low-cost comprehensive blood screenings, bone density and blood pressure screenings will occur.

“Empowering our community with the tools they need to lead a healthy lifestyle and increasing access to preventative care is essential to creating a healthier community here in Adams and Brown counties, and it is a fundamental part of our mission,” said Rachel Cummings, Chief Nursing Officer of ACRMC.”

Regular mammograms are the best tests providers have to find breast cancer early, sometimes up to three years before it can be felt. Please call ACRMC’s Imaging Department at (937) 386-3462 to schedule your mammogram during this event. Financial assistance is available for uninsured and underinsured individuals. For those unable to attend this event, the Adams County Regional Medical Center offers self-referral mammograms, Monday through Friday, where no medical order is needed. To schedule a mammogram on another date, please call (937) 386-3451.

The low-cost comprehensive blood screening will cost $35 and includes glucose, BUN, creatinine, albumin, sodium, potassium, chloride, carbon dioxide, calcium, T. protein, T. bilirubin, ALT, AST, alkaline, phosphatase, cholesterol, triglycerides, LDL, HDL, TSH, CBC, and HgbA1C. A TST (testosterone) screening will also be available for $12.

This event will also feature a Holiday Craft Show hosted by the Auxiliary of the Adams County Regional Medical Center, where small business vendors and community organizations offer education, resources, and referrals to services for women of all ages in both Adams and Brown counties. In addition, FRS Transportation will be offering free transportation to and from the event. To schedule transportation with FRS Transportation, please call 937-779-3212

This event is in collaboration with the Adams County Regional Medical Center, the Adams County Health Department, the Adams County Medical Foundation, the Brown County Health Department, and FRS Transportation.

For more information, please call (937) 386-3004 or visit acrmc.com.