Before we go any further with our story concerning the McCue murder, I want to stop and talk a little about the village of Earlysville where Lester Marshall lived and had attended church with his mother the evening Fannie McCue was murdered.

Earlysville is located about 18 miles north of Charlottesville, Virginia. It was named for John Early (1773-1833), a relative of Confederate General Jubal Early. Also located near Earlysville was the well-known Michie Tavern. Michie Tavern was established in 1784 by William Michie, son of “Scotch” John Michie (1685-1777).

As the story goes, John Michie and his friend, James Watson took part in the Jacobite Rebellion against King James II. When the rebellion failed, Michie and others were sentenced to deportation or death. Determining which consequence, they would suffer was left up to fate and a bag of beans. John Michie was instructed to take a bean from a sack of mixed white and black beans. The King’s men had cruelly determined that the selection of a black bean would mean death and the selection of white bean would signal deportation from their homeland.

John closed his eyes and quietly prayed under his breath as he reached into the bag of beans. He drew out a white bean, and without hesitation handed the white bean over to his friend, James Watson, thereby saving his life. John again closed his eyes and prayed silently to God. He once again reached into the bag and pulled out another white bean. This time saving his own life. John Michie and his friend, James Watson were immediately placed on a ship that had been commissioned to set sail for the American colonies.

Following their arrival in the new world, John began to carve out a living and save his money in order to bring his family to this new land. John loved the Lord and always put God first in all he did. In no time, John began to prosper and was able to buy a large piece of land near Buck Mountain, Virginia. The land was owned by the father of the now famous Patrick Henry. Later, John was able to build a home and sent for his wife and family. John and his wife, Mary had 7 children. Their oldest son, Corporal William Michie (1727-1811)joined the Continental Army in 1775 to serve in the War of Independence from Great Britain. He was at Valley Forge the winter of 1777, when he received word that his father was very ill. Leaving the encampment, William commenced the tedious journey to Virginia only to learn upon his arrival that his ailing father had passed away.

William had been left a large parcel of land by his father in Albemarle County, Virginia. The property was fed by a natural spring and here William built a home for his family. Due to the home’s proximity to the road, many people began stopping for food and a place to sleep. Soon, William added on to his home and the two-story addition became known as Michie Tavern. The Tavern served as a social center for the community and provided travelers with food, drink and lodging. William was politically active and a crowded Inn afforded him the opportunity to express his

views. In 1779, when local countrymen were weakening in their support of the America’s cause, William signed the Albemarle Declaration of Independence and most likely persuaded his patrons to follow suit.

The Tavern remained in the Michie family until 1910. In 1927, the Tavern was dismantled and moved from its original location in Earlysville to its present-day location near the beautiful Monticello, home of President Thomas Jefferson.

I hope you enjoyed our little break. Next week we will once again delve back into the murder of Fannie McCue.