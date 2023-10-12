Liberty Chapel Scrubb Ridge UMC seeks donations for new truck engine

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Sometimes, it’s the helpers who need a little help. On September 20, Pastor Ricky Owens of The Liberty Chapel Scrubb Ridge United Methodist Church in Blue Creek wrote a Letter to the Editor of The People’s Defender. His letter asked the community to consider donating monies to repair the engine of their 24-foot Freightliner refrigerated box truck that they use to bring food to their food pantry each week. The truck broke down on its way to supply food to the pantry about a month ago and now needs a new engine. The engine cost is approximately $25,000.

The Defender visited the food pantry and its impressive operation last weekend and spoke with Coordinator Cathy Hall. Driving to the church on Cedar Mills Road, cars lined up on a right-side path off the road. This line is a part of the coordination to keep traffic in check. A volunteer sends the vehicles down the road to the pantry as the line for food thins. The pantry has worked to serve the community for several years and perfected the system along the way. Most volunteers at the pantry do not attend Liberty Chapel but are scattered throughout the community. Hall said, “Everybody knows their job and the routine.”

Entering the food pantry, Hall describes the operation and shows how food is packaged, conveyed, carried, and loaded into recipient’s cars. On Thursdays, former pastor Chuck Reeves picks up donated food supplies at Sam’s Club and Walmart at Eastgate. Hall said, “We have no finances to buy food,” and explained that most food from the Food Bank is not free.

The pantry serves between 120 and 150 families each week. Hall explained that many people in the 55 – 65 age group need food as they no longer have children and aren’t yet eligible for Social Security. Hall said when they first started the pantry, some folks would arrive at 4:30 a.m. to secure their spot in line. The cars keep coming today as volunteers load the vehicles with food boxes. Although they receive every week, one mother said, “It goes fast when you have five children.”

The pantry is borrowing a truck to continue serving those in need. The pantry is open each Saturday from 9 – 11 a.m. Pastor Owens writes, “It is imperative that we get this truck fixed to pick up food from several locations in Cincinnati and bring it to our pantry. Without the help of our community, this pantry is in jeopardy of potentially closing.”

Pastor Owens welcomes visitors to observe the pantry in action. Please direct questions to him at (937) 217-9550. Make donations payable to Liberty Chapel Scrubb Ridge UMC and send them to 3889 White Oak Road, Blue Creek, Ohio 45616. As they continue to serve people in Adams County, these helping hands could use some help themselves.