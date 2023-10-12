North Adams finished 6-1 in conference

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The regular season is almost complete for the North Adams Green Devils boys soccer team and they currently stand with an impressive 12-4 overall record. The Devils have completed their slate in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference with a 6-1 mark.

The final conference game for the Devils was played on September 25 and was a tough 1-0 loss to Lynchburg, who stands in first place in the SHAC with a 4-0 record. The Mustangs have conference games remaining with Fayetteville, Ripley and West Union, so North Adams will need help from one of those three teams to move into a first-place tie.

The four losses for the Devils came to Unioto (6-2), Lynchburg (1-0), Georgetown (4-3) and Ironton St. Joseph (2-1), but it still has been an outstanding season for coaches Kirk Bunn and Duncan Hesler and their squad.

The Devils have been led on offense by the stellar play of senior Cody Hesler, who has racked up 22 goals and 18 assists for the season. the second-leading goal scorer in the conference behind West Union’s Arbutus Wuest (30). Senior Gage White has tallied 15 goals and six assists, and senior Hunter Brown has battled injuries all season and put up six goals in four games. (All of the NA soccer statistics can be found on at www.shacathletics.com.)

Between the pipes, the Devils have relied on the two-headed monster of Easton Daulton and Jayce Rothwell. Daulton has appeared in nine games and picked up 72 saves while Rothwell has garnered 54 saves in seven outings. The pair have combined for six shutouts, three from each keeper.

The Devils will conclude regular season play on Thursday, October 12 with a trip to Lucasville Valley with a 6 p.m. kickoff.