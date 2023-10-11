By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

West Union High School was transformed into a sea of pink on October 4 as the Lady Dragons welcomed the Manchester Lady Greyhounds for a Southern Hills Athletic Conference match up on the annual Volley For The Cure Night. Besides the match itself, there were numerous other activities to raise money and around $4,000 was raised to donate to the family of one of the West Union varsity players.

“It was a good night to come together and play for something bigger than volleyball,” said West Union head coach Kiersten Rowe. “The community we live in is so supportive and special. It’s nice to see everyone come together to support such a great cause.”

After the JV match went to West Union (2-1), the varsity squads clad in their pink t-shirts took the court as two fairly evenly-matched squads thought the Lady Dragons’ win total coming in was the larger. In the first set, the Lady Hounds took an early 8-3 lead, only to see the home team battle back to take a 12-11 advantage. The rest of the set remained close until West Union pulled ahead on the strength of Emmy Stapleton serves and wrapped it up on a back row kill from Korynne Blanton for the 25-19 win.

In the second set, the Lady Dragons this time took the early lead though the pesky Lady Hounds kept it close behind some strong play from Jaylise Applegate and Abby Lucas. A 5-0 Manchester run left the visitors trailing by just one at 18-17, but they couldn’t sustain that momentum. West Union grabbed seven of the set’s final nine points to go up 2-0 in the match with another 25-19 triumph. The second set was a memorable one for West Union senior Blanton, as she picked up her 500th career dig.

A 9-0 Manchester spurt in the third set gave the Lady Hounds a 17-10 advantage, but once again, prosperity eluded the visitors. After that Manchester burst, the Lady Dragons claimed 10 of the next 12 points to flip the scoreboard to a 20-19 lead. The Lady Hounds got the next two points to go back in front only to see West Union take the final five, closing out the match with a trio of service aces from Ashlah Staten to win the third set 25-21 and take the match in straight sets.

“I think our girls were a little nervous coming out with such a big crowd to support them,” said Coach Rowe. “They finally came into it and started to play the way they know how. We made some simple mistakes that we need to fix before tournament time but all in all, a win is a win.”

“I don’t think our season has not shown how we can really play. We have had to overcome a ton of injuries this season, one of those being our setter. We had to regroup and play girls in positions that they weren’t really used to. Also, Korynne has played great volleyball all season and we’re proud of her for reaching her 500th dig tonight.

At press time, the Lady Dragons had three regular season contests remaining, October 10 at North Adams, October 11 at Bethel-Tate and October 12 at home with Peebles.