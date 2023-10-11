Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb and Harvest Festival this weekend

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb and Harvest Festival is this weekend! The event occurs yearly at 817 Tater Ridge Road in West Union.

Herb and Kim Erwin run the Festival, where for 15 years, thousands have gathered to enjoy hundreds of artisans, entertainment, and food vendors. Kim said they’ve been busy getting the grounds ready for the weekend. She said, “It’s very colorful out here.” The pumpkin display is spectacular. Kim thinks their farm may have the most pumpkins, gourds, and squash anywhere in the county.

The Festival runs October 13, 14, and 15 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. When asked if she’s nervous or excited about the festivities, Kim said, “A little of both, but it seems to get easier every year.” Of course – the weather has a lot to do with success, so she hopes for sunny and cooler autumn days so visitors can enjoy the farm festival experience.

Explore their three large barns filled with antique treasures and oddity items. You never know what to expect with these “fall finds.” This year’s event will have old and new things to see, do, and eat. Erwin’s son Brad runs the fan favorite – the pumpkin cannon. The unique and diverse vendors at the Festival offer high-quality and distinctive gifts for the holiday season. There are several new vendors this year including, Wooden Live Edge Bowls, wood & metal figurines, Paintings, Crochet & Sewn Items, Cloth Snowmen & Seasonal Decorations, Lathe Turned Wooden Products, Wooden Painted Signs, Fabric-Wrapped Bowls, Baskets & Trivets, Crusty Pig’s BBQ Sauces & Rubs, Ceramic Handmade Seasonal Decor, Exquisite Wreaths, The Corner Stall Reading & Snuggle Pillows, Belledessa’s Traditional Remedies, Restored & Re-purposed Antiques, End of the Ridge Grass-fed Beef, Pork & Bison, Antique Cast Iron & Pottery, Rocky Fork Maple Syrup, The Traveling Cafe, Hand-made Jewelry, Glass & Wood Yard Art, Miller’s Coffee Co., Freeze-Dried Candy, Wood Crafts & Drawings, 12 Wags Home-made Pet Treats, Cedar Crates & Bird Houses, Hand-made Quilts, Artwork & Gourd Bird Houses.

Among other musical talent, one new musical attraction on Sunday this year is a West Union High School band that plays oldies and country music.

Join the fun in the heart of rural Adams County. There is plenty to experience at the Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb and Harvest Festival. Parking is $5 per vehicle – bring your friends and family, but leave room for your fabulous finds.