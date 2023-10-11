By Julia McCane-Knox

Caramel apples, crunchy leaves, and HallowREAD Bingo! Fall is the perfect time to come to the library; enjoy our special reading challenge and festive fall programs. HallowREAD ends on Tuesday, October 31. Sign up on the Beanstack app or pick up a reading log in the library. Read books that match the Bingo descriptions on the back of the reading log and in the app; one book can be used for more than one Bingo description. Complete 5 in a row to earn a Bingo and win up to 5 times to win small bags of candy and tickets into the Grand Prize Drawing! Everyone can participate, so sign the whole family up today!

To make exploring the library even more fun, we’ll be hiding pictures of pumpkins throughout the space. Join us for our Scavenger Hunt from Monday, October 16 through Monday, October 23, at the Manchester Library. You can grab a map at the front desk to help you navigate, and once you spot a pumpkin, mark its location on your map. If you find all the pumpkins, you’ll earn a small prize!

Give your child the gift of education. Check out Storytime, an educational program that prepares preschoolers for Kindergarten. At each Storytime, you will receive an Enrichment Kit for continued learning. During the week of October 15 – 21, children will learn about the letters F or G or Halloween! The themes include Ghosts, Halloween, Farms, and Guinea Pigs.

Ghosts Storytime will be on Tuesday, October 17, at 11 a.m., at the North Adams Library. We will say the “Little Ghost” rhyme, create a Sponge Painted Ghost, participate in a Disappearing Ghosts Activity, and listen to There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Ghost! by Lucille Colandro. Halloween Storytime will be on Wednesday, October 18, at 11 a.m., at the Peebles Library. We will sing and do movements to Dr. Jean’s “Phonercise,” make a Witch Magnet Craft, and listen to A Very Brave Witch by Alison McGhee.

Farm Storytime will be on Thursday, October 19, at 11 a.m., at the West Union Library. We will sing “Old MacDonald Had a Farm,” play the Who Lives on the Farm? Game, and listen to Duck on a Bike by David Shannon. Guinea Pig Storytime will be on Thursday, October 19, at 4 p.m., at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Pat-a-Cake,” create a Guinea Pig Painting Craft, play a Color Sorting Game, and listen to Guinea Pig Party by Holly Surplice.

Families are invited to our Halloween Costume Party from 5 – 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, October 19, at the Manchester Library. Everyone is encouraged to dress up in creative and spooky costumes, from zombies and witches to superheroes and villains. We will play games, watch a family-friendly ghoulish flick, and enjoy light refreshments.

Check out our fang-tastic programs for children aged 6 to 11! Join us from 3 – 4:30 p.m., on Wednesday, October 18, and Thursday, October 19, at the North Adams Library as we create Spooky Slime. Or join us at 3:30 p.m., on Wednesday, October 18, and Thursday, October 19, at the Peebles Library as we create Yarn Pumpkins. Create the cutest pumpkin in the patch with supplies provided by the library. Stop in and hang around for a spell.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.