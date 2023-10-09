Dolores “Lucy” Lucille Rideout, age 62, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 7, 2023. She was born October 6, 1961 in Springfield to John and Barbara (Evans) Rideout.

In addition to her parents, Dolores is survived by one daughter, Amanda Knechtly of Williamsburg; one son, Jeremy Knechtly of Williamsburg; two sisters, Colleen Rideout and Lori Rideout, both of West Union; one brother, Brian (Annette) Rideout of Manchester; five nieces and nephews, Joey Rideout of West Union, Aimee Case of Elkview, West Virginia, Adreana Spires and Kalyn Rideout, both of Manchester, Kirkland Rideout of Erlanger, Kentucky; three great nephews, Leelan Rideout of Peebles and Gabriel Given and Latham Case, both of Elkview, West Virginia; cousin, Cody Lewis of Manchester; and lifelong friend, Chris VanAtta of Union, Ohio.

Dolores was a 1979 graduate of Manchester High School. She was a former Girl Scout Leader. She loved crafting, she crafted gifts for friends and family every year. Her favorite season was fall. she enjoyed watching the colorful leaves. She was funny, outgoing, the best sister, friend and mother ever. She loved her family and will be missed.

Ms. Rideout will be cremated. There are no services at this time.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.