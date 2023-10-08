Common Pleas, Probate and Juvenile Divisions

Courtroom Statistics, Adult Felony and Juvenile Adult Only

September 2023:

• Indictments: 11

• Arraignments: 4

• Sentencings: 9

• Jury Trials: 1

8 Acquittals: 0

On Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Carey Bohn, age 41, was sentenced pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to the Non-Support of a Dependent, a felony of the fifth degree, in violation of ORC 2919.21B1A. Carey Bohn was sentenced to five (5) Years of Community Control with one (1) Year suspended in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Bohn is ordered to complete 80 hours of community service, maintain employment, and regularly and timely pay restitution in the amount of $27,731.31.

On Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Daniel Glover, age 32, was sentenced pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to Assault, a felony of the fourth degree, in violation of ORC 2903.13A. Daniel Glover was sentenced to two (2) years of Community Control with fifthteen (15) Months suspended in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Glover is ordered to attend and complete the Hughes Reentry Program and while attending obtain at least one vocational training certificate. Glover will be required to obtain employment of no less than 30 hours per week, complete community service of 140 hours, obtain his driver’s license by July 2024, attend 1 AA/NA meeting per week for 24 months, and write an apology letter to the victim with perfect spelling within one month.

On Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 11 a.m. Jeremy Thacker Jr, age 21, was sentenced pursuant to a probation revocation with the underlying charge of two counts of Improper Handling of a Firearm, felonies of the fourth degree, in violation of ORC 2923.16B. Jeremy Thacker Jr was sentenced to fifthteen (15) Months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Thacker is ordered to pay a fine of $500.

On Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 1 p.m. Gabrielle Shoemaker, age 28, was sentenced pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to Endangering Children, a felony of the third degree, in violation of ORC 2919.22A. Gabrielle Shoemaker was sentenced to thirty (30) Months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections.

On Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 3 p.m. Bradley Boldman, age 51, was sentenced pursuant to a finding of guilt at trial of two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, felonies of the third degree, in violation of ORC 2907.05A4, and four counts of Rape, felonies of the first degree, in violation of ORC 2907.02A1C. Bradley Boldman was sentenced to an indefinite prison term of forty-five (45) to fifty (50) Years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Boldman is required to register as a tier 3 sex offender.

On Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. John Johnson, age 49, was sentenced pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to the Possession of Fentanyl, a felony of the fifth degree, in violation of ORC 2925.11A. John Johnson was sentenced to three (3) Years of Community Control with one (1) Year suspended in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Johnson is ordered to complete the STAR Residential Treatment Program along with the Hughes Reentry Transition Program. Johnson is required to obtain a vocational certificate during the treatment process and upon release, obtain employment of no less than 30 hours per week and complete 120 hours of community service.

On Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. Gregory Baisi, age 54, was sentenced pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to Attempted Aggravated Arson, a felony of the third degree, in violation of ORC 2923.02A2. Gregory Baisi was sentenced to thirty (30) Months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Baisi is ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1200 to the victim.

On Friday, September 22, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. Darian Johnson, age 28, was sentenced pursuant to a finding of guilt at trial of two counts of Rape with a finding that the victim was less than ten years of age, felonies of the first degree, in violation of ORC 2907.02A1B, 3 counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor, felonies of the second degree, in violation of ORC 2907.322A1, and 3 counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor, felonies of the fourth degree, in violation of ORC 2907.322A5. Darian Johnson was sentenced to Life in Prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional indefinite prison term of eighteen (18) to twenty-one (21) Years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Johnson is required to register as a tier 3 sex offender for the duration of his life.

On Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Kali Bartram, age 25, was sentenced pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to the Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree, in violation of ORC 2925.11A, and the Possession of Fentanyl, a felony of the fifth degree, in violation of ORC 2925.11A. Kali Bartram was sentenced to thirty (30) Months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Bartram will have a Driver’s License Suspension of one (1) Year commencing on October 1st 2025 and is ordered to forfeit the cash bond posted of $5000.

On Monday, September 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. Dustin King, age 39, was sentenced pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to the Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the second degree, in violation of ORC 2925.11A. Dustin King was sentenced to an indefinite prison term of four (4) to six (6) Years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections plus the time remaining on his Post Release Control, also known as Parole.