SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Korynne Blanton
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Kris Blanton, Amanda Blanton
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Golf, Track, Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning and creating bonds with my teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing and having three practices in a day
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Making funny and special memories at practices
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Justin Bieber
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Italy
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Purple Hearts”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Grey’s Anatomy
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Watching TV
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Taylor Swift
FUTURE PLANS:
Going into Nursing at college