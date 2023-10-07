SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Korynne Blanton

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Kris Blanton, Amanda Blanton

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Golf, Track, Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning and creating bonds with my teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing and having three practices in a day

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Making funny and special memories at practices

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Justin Bieber

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Italy

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Purple Hearts”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Grey’s Anatomy

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Watching TV

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Taylor Swift

FUTURE PLANS:

Going into Nursing at college