By Julia McCane-Knox

Join us for our second HallowREAD Bingo reading challenge this fall. This program ends on Tuesday, October 31. Sign up on the Beanstack app or pick up a reading log in the library. Read books that match the Bingo descriptions on the back of the reading log and in the app; one book can be used for more than one Bingo description. Complete five in a row to earn a Bingo and win up to five times to win small bags of candy and tickets into the Grand Prize Drawing! Everyone can participate, so sign the whole family up today.

Are you searching for an interesting and educational program for preschoolers? Check out the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program. To participate, children can read or listen to books. Children can receive a prize from the library for every 100 books they read. Additionally, they may even get featured in the newspaper, on our website, or on our Facebook page! You can register for the program at the library or through the Beanstack app. Witness your children’s passion for reading grow to greater heights.

In addition, Storytime, an educational program designed for preschoolers, can help children develop reading, social, vocabulary, and comprehension skills. This program will foster a love of learning in young ones and prepare them for kindergarten. Continue learning at home with our Enrichment Kits. Each participant will receive an Enrichment Kit, which includes book recommendations and activities. The kits cover phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art. During the week of October 8 – 14, children will learn about the letter E or F; the themes include Fall, Firefly, Firefighters, and exploration.

Fall Storytime will be on Tuesday, October 10 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. We will say the “Five Fall Leaves” rhyme, create a Tissue Paper Fall Craft, play a Leaf Matching Game, and listen to :”There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed Some Leaves!” by Lucille Colandro. Furthermore, Firefly Storytime will be on Wednesday, October 11 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will sing and do movements to Dr. Jean’s “Phonercise,” make a Firefly Stick Puppet, and listen to “The Very Lonely Firefly” by Eric Carle.

Firefighters Storytime will be on Thursday, October 12 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” create a Tissue Paper Fire Craft, play with Mega Blocks, and listen to “At the Firehouse” by Anne Rockwell. Additionally, Exploration Storytime will be on Thursday, October 12 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will sing “The Bear Went Over the Mountain,” create Tube Binoculars, and listen to “The Cow Who Climbed a Tree” by Gemma Merino.

Children aged 6-11 can join us for STEAM Adventures from 3 – 4:30 p.m., on Wednesday, October 11 and 12 at the North Adams Library. On October 11 we will create a Solar Eclipse Viewer. On October 12 we will investigate solar eclipses and perform the “Shine the Light Solar Eclipse” experiment. During these events, we will hand out Solar Eclipse Glasses to participants for the October 14 Solar Eclipse. First come, first serve. We can’t wait to see you there.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.