Press Release

Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) offered the following statement after being named as a conferee from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Conference Committee:

“As we face an ever more emboldened China, it is critical that we prioritize our nation’s defense and the intelligence our service men and women need to protect against threats from our adversaries. Providing for our great nation’s national security is one of my most important roles as I represent the people of southern Ohio; and it is the first constitutional responsibility of the federal government,” said Congressman Wenstrup. “We must never forget the valiant work our service men and women in uniform, many overseas, protecting our cherished freedoms. It’s critical that we continue to provide our servicemembers with the tools, resources and support needed to carry out their missions.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) added the following comment regarding the nomination:

“As a veteran and a military doctor, Brad Wenstrup is a patriot who recognizes the need for a strong military that is prepared to meet the challenges of the 21st Century,” said Speaker McCarthy. “Brad and the rest of the NDAA Conference Committee are tasked with ensuring that our military has the tools and resources necessary to keep America safe. I am proud to name Brad as an NDAA conferee and thank him for his continued leadership in Congress.”