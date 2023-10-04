NA’s Holt qualifies as individual

Manchester senior Jenna Campbell and the rest of the Lady Hounds placed third overall as a team in the Division II sectionals advancing into this week’s district competition. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

With the regular season in the rear view mirror, the local high school girls golf squads began their postseason trek on Monday, September 25 as the Division II girls golf sectional tournament kicked off at the Buckeye Hills Country Club. Golfers from 15 different schools were on the course Monday, all looking for either that team or individual trip to the district tournament.

As it turned out, a pair of local squads will be moving on to district play as well as one individual. In the Division II sectionals, the top four teams plus the top four individuals not on a qualifying team move 0n and this year that will include the Manchester Lady Greyhounds, the West Union Lady Dragons and North Adams sophomore Emmy Holt.

The charge of the Lady Hounds was again led by standout senior Taylor Ralston, who shot 35 on the front nine and matched that on the back nine for a 70 on the 18-holes. That was good enough for Ralston to finish third in the overall individual standings, behind Circleville’s Elaina Seeley (67) and Westfall’s Paige Weiss (69). Next in line for the Lady Hounds was senior Jenna Campbell, who went 47-48 for a 95 overall. Ralston and Campbell were joined by junior Raegan Wikoff (105) and seniors Lexy Nixon (109) and Mary Grace Wickerham (117). When it all added up, the Lady Hounds placed third overall as a team, punching their ticket to the district competition.

The Lady Dragons of West Union were led in the sectional by sophomore Emmy Stapleton, who carded 50 on the front and 45 on the back for a 95. Senior Korynne Blanton and sophomore Nina McCann both shot 96 , giving West Union a solid top three scores. Junior Kyra Akers (111) and freshman Geneva DeMint (127) rounded out the Lady Dragons on the course and when the scores were tallied, the Lady Dragons had claimed the fourth and final team spot advancing to the districts.

“I’m very proud of my girls golf team”, said West Union head coach Marci Nehus. “The girls have been practicing and working hard since the summer, through junior league, and practicing daily since August. My girls that played at sectionals have really improved and are staying consistent with one another. It’s been such a pleasure working with this group of girls. They’re all great individuals both on and off the golf course.”

Coach Nehus continued, “I have three new girls, one being a senior, two sophomores, one junior and two additional seniors, one who was unfortunately injured all season. Overall, I have a young team and I am excited to keep working with these girls over the year and come back even stronger next season.”

Adams County will also be represented in the district tournament by North Adams’ Holt, who claimed the fourth and final individual spot in the district tournament. Holt shot a 49 on the front and then rebounded with a 42 on the back for a 91, giving her the opportunity to compete again.

The Division II girls district tourney was held on October 3 at the Chillicothe Jaycees Course, with trips to the state tournament on the line. The road gets a lot tougher as only one team and one qualifying individual move from districts to state. The results of district play were not available as this issue went to press, look for a report in a future edition of The People’s Defender.

2023 Girls Golf Division II Individuals

Manchester: Taylor Ralston-70, Jenna Campbell- 95, Raegan Wikoff- 105, Lexy Nixon-109, Mary Grace Wickerham- 117

West Union: Emmy Stapleton- 95, Korynne Blanton-96, Nina McCann- 96, Kyra Akers-111, Geneva DeMint- 127

North Adams: Emmy Holt (91), Brooklyn Mahan (100), Hailey Brannock- 108, Leah Caldwell- 128, Madison Marshall- 151

Peebles: McKarlee Cooper- 97, Kylie Schumacher- 117, Madee Henderson- 127, Shaelin Trantow- 141, Lily Trantow- 143

Team Scores: Circleville 326, Westfall 342, Manchester 379, West Union 398, Lynchburg-Clay 416, North Adams 427, Zane Trace 436, Logan Elm 440, Greenfield McClain 449, Peebles 482, Leesburg Fairfield 495, Eastern Brown 545