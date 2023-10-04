News Release

The fourth annual Adams County Fresh Air Ride will cycle out on Saturday, October 7 at 7:30 a.m. The Fresh Air Ride provides an opportunity to enjoy a day in God’s beautiful countryside. Living here every day it can be easy to take for granted what others only dream about.

The Fresh Air Ride is an opportunity to share with those who need to reconnect, feel the fresh air, admire the wildflowers, the creeks and catch a glimpse of the Ohio River. Most of all the peace and quiet on our back roads where one can pause, take a deep breath, unload our cares in the hollers to The One who created them. You’ll be sure to have a better day tomorrow.

To accomplish that feat, bikers are encouraged to be in good health and have proper safety equipment, helmet, etc. The 62-mile ride is considered a decent challenge. The 100 +/- mile ride is mostly for the strong that need a test. For those of above normal endurance, we have yet to reveal our most challenging ride.

With the help and guidance of retired cyclist Mike Miller, S.A.G will be provided. including rehydration, homemade fiberballs and tech support. A nice hot meal of cheesy hamburger soup or chili soup with poppy seed sandwiches awaits the riders upon their return.

The ride is hosted by the Stutzman Family at CCL Bicycle Shop located at 1195 Duffey Road in Peebles (937-386-3368).

For more information about The Fresh Air Ride, follow on Facebook @Adams County Fresh Air Ride.

You can message on Facebook or email freshairride@gmail.com to register for the event. Same day registration is available; however, riders are encouraged to sign up in advance. Fees for The Fresh Air Ride are by cash donation only at this time.