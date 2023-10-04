Christopher Watling, age 60 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Christopher was born February 26, 1963 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Wesley and Helen (Sykes) Watling.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Watling of West Union; son, Christopher Watling II of Cincinnati; sister, Kim Watling of Hyde Park; and brother Brian Watling of Mt. Carmel.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio is serving the family.