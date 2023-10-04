Submitted News

A public education course on Boat America will be held on Saturday, October 14 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Union Township Public Library in Ripley, Ohio. The library is located at 27 Main Street.

Boat America is a boating certificate class that offers an in-depth and interesting boating safety course, and provides the knowledge needed to obtain a boating certificate.

Some insurance companies will also offer discounts on boating insurance to boaters who successfully complete this course.

Topics for the education course will include:

• Introduction to Boating- Types of boats, boating vocabulary, sailboats, paddle boats, powering boats, and engine types.

• Boating Law- Boat registration, regulations, hull identification numbers, required safety equipment, federal boating law, state boating law, and reporting accidents.

• Safety Equipment- Life jackets, fire extinguishers, sound-producing devices visual distress signals, anchors, and other safety equipment.

• Safe Operation and Navigation- Buoys and beacons, aids to navigation, navigation rules, docking, and the dangers of alcohol on the water.

• Boating Emergencies- Hypothermia, boating accidents, man overboard, capsizing, emergency radio calls, carbon monoxide dangers, and weather.

• Trailering- Types of trailers, lights, hitches, towing a trailer.

• Sports and Boating- Water-skiing, hunting and hunting gear, PWC operation, and other boating tips.

The course cost is $40. The fee includes an instructional book and a lunch.

The registration deadline is Friday, October 6. Please contact Allen Thomas at (606) 548-1384 or cwo3thomas@yahoo.com to register. You can also contact drtaylor@maysvilleky.net.