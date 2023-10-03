Press Release

Southern State Community College’s Fall Semester is well underway and the campuses are buzzing with activity as students, new and returning, fill the classrooms.

The College is pleased to report an increase in enrollment this fall as many programs at Southern State are seeing a nice uptick in students, with a large portion representing the adult learner population.

College Credit Plus (CCP), a program that allows students to earn college credit while still in high school, is also seeing an increase of nearly 14% this fall.

Southern State has added many new high schools to its outreach and is now servicing 45 schools in the region. Of the 45 schools, its five-county service region school districts are included in these numbers as well as many schools beyond the region in both CCP offerings and school partnerships.

· Early Childhood Education: This program is showing a 53% increase in enrollment since last year. Students who are enrolled in this program have the option of completing their degree entirely online.

· Human & Social Services: This program is seeing a 31% upswing compared to last fall.

· Business: The program’s enrollment has increased by 23% compared to fall 2022. The Real Estate major has increased by 14%. Students who are enrolled in the Business program pathway have the option of completing their degree entirely online.

· Engineering: The Aviation pathway has shown a 22% increase over last fall. These classes are held in Wilmington through a unique partnership with Laurel Oaks.

· Health Sciences: The LPN (licensed practical nurse) program is seeing a 40% uptick this fall as compared to last fall. An increase of 25% was shown in the Medical Assisting Technology certificate program compared to last year’s numbers.

Many new courses have also been added to the schedule this year; namely, French, Spanish, and African American History—all offered online. Also included in the lineup are History of Art, Music Appreciation, and American Women’s History as well as courses in Agriculture, which are being offered at several high schools across Ohio.

In addition to the new courses, 30 additional online sections have been added to meet student demands with the largest programs being Nursing, Business Management, and Computer Technology.

“There is something for everyone here at Southern State,” says Dr. Erika Goodwin, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs. “We are happy to see our increased efforts with new initiatives and creative marketing strategies have paid off with increased enrollment numbers,” Goodwin adds.

“Furthermore, we are excited to be offering a more robust academic curriculum. Our programs and courses appeal to everyone from our high school students enrolled in CCP courses and adult learners looking for new career paths to even our senior citizens of our communities looking for a course for personal development and enjoyment,” comments Goodwin.

Following the development of a new strategic plan, under the leadership of Dr. Nicole Roades who was appointed President in July 2022, Southern State has a renewed focus on serving all of those in their communities, as their mission states, with accessible, affordable, and high-quality education. The College’s priority is to offer students an amazing educational experience whether it is in face-to-face classes at the campuses in Hillsboro and Mt. Orab, their ever-growing online course options, or their CCP offerings at partner high schools.

Southern State offers associate degree programs in the areas of business, computer technology, engineering, education, human and social services, health sciences, and law enforcement, as well as one-year certificate programs in accounting, aviation: general, airframe and powerplant, medical assistant technology, phlebotomy, practical nursing, and real estate.

Students can also enjoy bachelor’s degree completion opportunities through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs.

For additional questions, or to learn more about Southern State, please call 1-800-628-7722 or visit www.sscc.edu today.

Registration for next semester opens on October 24. Begin planning now.