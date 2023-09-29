Submitted News

The public is encouraged to attend the Highland County Senior Citizens Center’s annual popular event, Healthy Halloween Senior Expo on Tuesday, October 3. Doors open at 10 a.m. with Free Business Bingo for the public starting at 2 p.m.

There will be over 40 booths with local businesses from Highland, Adams, Clinton and Brown County providing valuable information and resources and tons of free giveaways and prizes. This event is free to attend but bring some extra cash to purchase a famous steak sandwich lunch. Enjoy a live band, billiards tournament, free bingo, games and more. A costume contest will be held awarding prizes for first, second and third place.

Need a ride to the Expo from Adams or Highland County? Call FRS Transportation. They will pick you up, take you to the expo and take you back home, free of charge. Call them and tell them you need a ride to the Highland County Senior Citizens Center’s Healthy Halloween Senior expo on Tuesday, October 3. The public is invited and the Highland County Senior Citizens Center hopes to see you there.

“This year we have over 40 businesses participating in our Healthy Halloween Senior Expo event. That is double what we had last year and we are excited to have all these resources all in one place, all at the same time. We have families and individuals reach out to us often looking for contact information. They want to know what businesses and organizations are out there that provide services of care, finances, insurance and everyday life needs for themselves or the needs of a family member who they are taking care of in some way. Some are not sure where to start and some may just need more details or other options. This event is a perfect opportunity to gather this information and discover what resources are out there for help and support. Not only is this event full of contacts and information, the event is also a lot of fun with tons of free prizes and gifts that we will be giving away during the event. It is always neat to see what costumes people come up with for the Halloween costume contest. The public can also enjoy games, a live band, raffles, lunch and more. We encourage you to attend.” says Mechell Karnes, Executive Director