Adams County students receive support from West Union Schools Alumni & Friends Educational Fund

Press Release

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) has awarded more than $593,000 in donor-established postsecondary scholarships to students across Appalachian Ohio, including five students from Adams County.

The West Union Schools Alumni & Friends Educational Fund at FAO awarded 2023 scholarships to the following West Union High School graduates:

· Tanner Adkins

· Makenna Armstrong

· Emma Griffin

· Ethan Thompson

· Kaitlyn Vogler

FAO partners with donors and volunteers to award scholarships through a competitive application process to students across the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio.

To date this year, FAO has awarded nearly 600 postsecondary scholarships, totaling more than $593,000, to 337 students thanks to gifts from residents and friends of Appalachian Ohio who recognize the role education can play in the future success of both young adults and the region’s communities. The full list of 2023 scholarship recipients is available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/2023scholarships.

For information on how you can support educational opportunities and help students in Appalachian Ohio pursue their dreams, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org, email info@ffao.org or call FAO at (740) 753-1111.