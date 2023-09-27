When it comes to those pesky perennial and biennial weeds, fall is a great time to utilize weed management strategies. All plants have different life cycles and knowing if your weed is a summer or winter annual, biennial, or perennial plant will have an influence on the time of year that control is most effective. Biennial weeds, such as poison hemlock grow into a small flat rosette of foliage their first year of growth. These rosettes are the ideal stage for herbicide control in fall. Winter annuals such as marestail and the poisonous cressleaf groundsel germinate in the fall, overwinter as a small rosette, and begin growing early the following spring. During fall, they can be killed as they germinate with preemergence herbicides or with post-emergence products on the young plant.

In perennial weeds such as Canada thistle, curly dock, and dandelions, they respond to shorter day lengths and cooler nights by moving carbohydrates from their leaves down to their roots for winter storing. In September through October, herbicides are transported to the roots along with the carbohydrates which ultimately leads to killing the entire plant and not just the leaves. If plants are not killed by the herbicide, the weakened state from applying an herbicide makes them more susceptible to winter kill. Keep in mind the perennial and biennial weeds must have green, living foliage so they can take in the herbicides applied.

If you have locations in the past spring where you noticed plants such as poison hemlock or cressleaf groundsel growing, it is likely that new plants will be emerging in that area soon if not already. Scout those locations until freezing temperatures and be sure to treat them if desired.

For perennial and biennial weed control: Many products are available for broadleaf weed control. Search for products containing the active ingredients 2,4-D, carfentrazone, sulfentrazone, quinclorac or triclopyr. These products are selective and won’t damage grass. When effectively using 2,4-D or similar products to kill broadleaf plants during the fall, the possibility of killing desirable grasses is reduced or even eliminated.

This allows for the desired grasses to be able to continue growing, reducing competition from future broadleaf weed invasions. Be cautious of drift as it can harm certain landscape plants. If you are targeting difficult weeds, be advised it may take 2 to 3 applications a few weeks apart to effectively control them. After your first application, wait 2-3 weeks and if there is regrowth or green leaves remaining, apply a second application.

For winter annual control-: Use a fall preemergence herbicide application in early September. For post-emergence applications, they can be applied until late October, depending on the weather conditions. Barricade (prodiamine), Dimension (dithiopyr) and Pendulum (pendimethalin) are commonly available home-use preemergence products for some common winter annuals.

Identifying weeds is the first step to any successful weed management plan. If you are not sure about a certain weed on your property, you can always contact the local extension office.

