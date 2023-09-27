The Ohio River Monster Catfish Challenge kicks off Saturday, September 30 at the Island Creek Boat Ramp just east of Manchester at 7 a.m. The payoffs down to fifth place are pretty substantial if a full field of 80 boats register. Catfish anglers have an eight-hour day, or until 3 p.m. to catch a limit of flathead, channel or blue catfish.

Kentucky Ohio River regulations for what Kentucky considers upstream of Maysville, Ohio River East, are as follows. The same regulation also applies to Ohio waters. There is a three fish limit for the tournament. Any dead fish will be disqualified.

Blue Catfish- Anglers may keep one blue or flathead catfish 35 inches or longer and one channel catfish 28 inches or longer daily. No daily creel limit for catfish under those limits.

Channel Catfish- Anglers may keep one blue or flathead catfish 35 inches or longer and one channel catfish 28 inches or longer daily. No daily creel limit for catfish under those limits.

Flathead Catfish – Anglers may keep one blue or flathead catfish 35 inches or longer and one channel catfish 28 inches or longer daily. No daily creel limit for catfish under those limits.

For spectators, at 3:30 p.m., the weigh-in at the end of the tournament will be something to watch as all those catfish, and perhaps a few giants, will be weighed in to determine the overall winner and who walks aways with the big fish money.

The current Ohio state record catfish are – Channel 37.65 lbs. Flathead 76.5 lbs. Blue 96 lbs.

For more information about the tournament contact Kevin Walters at (937) 217.9924 or go to https://www.ohiorivermonstercatchallenge.com/

The Tranquility shooting range was temporarily closed for maintenance which was basically landscaping the banks, addressing the runoff and ruts on the earthen mounds that separate the ranges and reseeding grass, plus adding ballistic sand to backstops. The range is now open.

This from ODOW Information and Education Officer, Kathy Behr, “The contractor is finished at Indian Creek and moved equipment to Tranquility last Tuesday afternoon. The backstops are being addressed and also some more grass seeding. It is all warranty work. The timing is good, and I hope we get rain once the area is seeded.”

At some point new restrooms were to be added but probably not this time around. A range permit is required to shoot at Tranquility. Tranquility has 50, 25 and a 7-yard pistol range.