Lady Hounds also capture third team title in four years

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After becoming the first girls golfer in Adams County history to win four County Cup championships, Manchester senior Taylor Ralston decided to one-up that feat in the 2023 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Girls Tournament. Ralston etched her name in the local sports history books once more as she became the first-ever to win the SHAC Tournament four times, a clean sweep for her remarkable high school career.

The first round of the 18-hole SHAC Tournament was played on September 13 at Buckeye Hills and Ralston made her earl;y claims to a fourth title, shooting a 37, giving her an eight-stroke advantage over West Union senior Korynne Blanton, who came through Round One with a score of 45. Round Two was played on September 22 at the Adams County Country Club, where Ralston again fired a 37, while Blanton carded 40, giving the MHS senior a final 11-stroke margin of victory.

“I feel so honored and blessed to be a four-time county and SHAC champion,” Ralston said in an exclusive interview with the Defender. “Over the years, I have spent many hours practicing and made multiple sacrifices to reach my goals and it feels amazing to see my goals fulfilled. Playing in national tournaments has taught me how to play under pressure. Just because a shot did not turn out how I wanted, I’ve learned the game is not over and I need to keep pushing myself to play my best. Many times I played in tournaments where the first couple of holes didn’t go as planned but I’ve learned how to keep my head and do my best to finish well.”

“Although golf is more of an individual sport, having a supportive team and coach is extremely important to the game. Without the help of my teammates and coaches, we would not have won the SHAC as a team three out of four years. All of my coaches over years have been very supportive and helpful. Coach Jordan Johnson always had a positive and motivational outlook of the game and was a crucial factor in helping me learn how to stay positive during a round. Additionally, Coach Logan Hayslip has carried the positive attitude into this year, helping me become both a better golfer and leader to my peers.”

“I am so proud of everything our team has accomplished and will forever cherish the memories I’ve made in this sport,” Ralston added.”

As the SHAC champion mentioned, there will be another piece of hardware headed back to the Manchester trophy case as the Lady Hounds also captured the team title, outdistancing second-place West Union by a final tally of six strokes, 385-291. The Lady Dragons trailed by eight strokes after the first round and won the second round, but only by two strokes, not enough to catch the eventual champions. The top 10 golfers in the tourney were named All-SHAC and Ralston was joined there by a pair of teammates, Raegan Wikoff and Jenna Campbell, all of which added up to a third Manchester crown in four seasons.

“We have had high goals all year with the girls’ ultimate goal being making it to Columbus,” said Manchester head coach Logan Hayslip. “The majority of our girls are seniors and they want to make one final push, one we have been working towards all year.”“Taylor has just been phenomenal this year, being able to win matches and tournaments. I know that is something something she has worked for her entire golf career. I don’t know of any other high school athlete the has been the Player of the Year for four consecutive seasons. It’s truly incredible to watch and be a part of.”

Not to be lost in the shuffle of the Manchester laurels was the performance of West Union’s Blanton, who was part of the All-SHAC Team for all four years of her high school career. She was joined on this year’s All-SHAC squad by teammates Emmy Stapleton and Nina McCann.

Also on the All-SHAC Team for this season was North Adams’ Emmy Holt, who placed fourth overall, having a rough first round, shooting a 52, but rebounding on Friday to fire a 41 in the second round at ACCC.

Peebles also placed a girl on the All-SHAC Team as McKarlee Cooper finished fifth overall, shooting 53 in round one and 44 in round two for a 97 total for the tourney.

The county girls golf teams left the SHAC tourney and immediately began focusing on postseason play as their sectional action was slated for Monday, September 25, back at Buckeye Hills.

“As far as sectionals go, the girls know that it could very well be their last high school golf match,” said Coach Hayslip. “This is a match that we have had our eyes on all year long and we are hoping to add some numbers to the banner and make it into districts. We are looking forward to it.”

Th results of the sectional play were not available by press time, so look for a report in a future issue of The People’s Defender.

2023 SHAC Tournament Individual Scores

Manchester: Taylor Ralston (37-37-74), Raegan Wikoff (53-47-100), Jenna Campbell (57-48-105), Mary Grace Wickerham (55-66-111), Lexy Nixon (54-57-111)

West Union: Korynne Blanton (45-40-85), Emmy Stapleton (46-46-92), Nina McCann 57-47-104), Kyra Akers (59-51-110), Eva DeMint (62-59-121)

North Adams: Emmy Holt 52-41-93), Hailey Brannock (54-53-107), Brooklyn Mahan (62-55-117), Leah Caldwell (67-63-130), Madison Marshall (55-72-127)

Peebles: McKarlee Cooper (53-44-97), Kylie Schumacher (60-53-113), Lily Trantow (75-65-140), Maddie Henderson (66-66-132), Shaylin Trantow (75-69-144)

2023 Girls All-SHAC Team: Taylor Ralston (Manchester), Korynne Blanton (West Union), Emmy Stapleton (West Union), Emmy Holt (North Adams), McKarlee Cooper (Peebles), Raegan Wikoff (Manchester), Autumn Wilkin (Lynchburg), Nina McCann (West Union), Jenna Campbell (Manchester), Alexis Knisley (Lynchburg), Jersey Fulton (Ripley)

Final Team Standings: Manchester 385, West Union 391, Lynchburg 425, North Adams 435, Peebles 482, Fairfield 492, Eastern Brown 548, Ripley NS

(Find all the results from the 2023 SHAC Girls Golf Tournament at http://shacathletics.com/)