West Union rallies for comeback win at Ripley

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The steady improvement continued last week for coaches Tom Wuest and Silas Mills and their West Union High School boys soccer squad. After dropping two Southern Hills Athletic Conference games (Fayetteville and North Adams), the Dragons rebounded to easily handle New Boston in a non-conference affair and then added on a conference victory on the road at Ripley to improve to 5-3-1 for the season.

After a September 18 6-1 win over New Boston, the Dragons crossed the county line to face off with the Ripley Blue Jays in a September 20 road contest. The match up was a close on, but in the end the visitors prevailed, hanging on for a 3-2 win that upped their mark in the SHAC to 2-3.

It didn’t look like it was going to be a winning night for the Dragons as the host Blue Jays scored two goals in the game’s first 22 minutes, one by Owen Kirk and one by Nathan Lacy. The Dragons got on the board at the 13 minute mark of the first half with a goal by senior Arbutus Wuest and then managed to tie the score just 44 seconds before halftime when Wuest nailed a free kick from the 18.

Fifteen minutes into the second half, West Union striker Trey Bracken was hit hard by Ripley Keeper Ian Young and the officials ruled that Young was not making a play on the ball, awarding the Dragons a penalty kick that Wuest drove home for the hat trick and the 3-2 advantage.The final 25 minutes of the game were a battle, with the Dragons’ defense and keeper Brylee Mills continually holding off Ripley attacks. When the final whistle sounded, the visitors had held on for their fifth win of the fall and second in conference play.

“The Ripley team played the best I’ve ever seen them play as they moved the ball, played as one unite, raced up the pitch and tracked all the way back to defend, even though they were down to 11 players due to injury,” said West Union head coach Tom Wuest. “They are a young team and gave it their all.”

”I have never seen our team dig so deep to come back from a 2-0 deficit,” Wuest continued. “Especially before away fans. Seniors Trey Bracken and Arbutus Wuest fanned the flame of desire, and our team came out on top. I have a lot of appreciation for Ripley head coach Gabe Scott and the team he has been building these last few years. They are young and skilled and will be a force to be reckoned with next year and in the years to come.”

The Dragons were scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday, September 26, hosing Portsmouth in a non-conference tilt.The final SHAC contest for West Union will be a trip to Fairfield on October 11.