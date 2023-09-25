James “Jim” Naylor, age 81, of Bentonville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman. He was born September 2, 1942 in Bentonville. He is preceded in death by parents Harry and Verna (Suiters) Naylor and one brother, Mason “Ed” Naylor.

Jim is survived by two sisters, Harriett and Linda Sue Naylor of Bentonville; one brother and sister-in-law, John and Kim Naylor of Germantown, Ohio; and one nephew, Jordan Naylor of Germantown, Ohio.

Jim was a United States Postmaster Replacement, a farmer and former employee of Rose Funeral Home in Manchester and Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated in West Union. He was a member of the Eckmansville Christian Church, The Bentonville Anti-Horse Thief Society, The Winchester American Legion Post Number 0242, Ohio, Kentucky Colonel, and the National Association of Postmasters of the United States.

Public donations can be made to: Christians Across America, P.O. Box 237, Bentonville, Ohio 45105 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 425, West Union, Ohio 45693 or Eckmansville Christian Church, C/O Harriett Naylor, 7785 State Route 41, Bentonville, Ohio 45105.

The visitation is from 4– 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

Another visitation is from 1– 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2023, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Reverend James Lanham will officiate.

The interment is at the Kirker Cemetery in West Union.

The Adams County Honor Guard will perform a military service.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.