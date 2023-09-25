Barbara A. Jackson, age 87 years of Stout, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 27, 1936, the daughter of the late Ralph and Marjorie (Young) Phipps in Adams County, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband William “Wayne” Jackson, whom she joined in wedlock on June 26, 1954. She also was preceded in death by her sister Janet Phipps, brother Phillip Phipps, and special sister-in-law, Norm Phipps.

Barb retired from the U.S. Postal service in 1997 after being employed for 35 years. Prior to this she worked for Copeland.

Barb is survived by her daughter, Brenda Jackson of Stout, Ohio; two sons, Mark Jackson and Melody of Blue Creek, Ohio and Jeff Jackson and Tina of West Union, Ohio; grandchildren, Clay Jackson and Regina, Wayne Jackson and Amanda Cantrell, Lacie Jackson, Art Fiege and Terry Musser, Cindy Jackson and Mike Richard; and great-grandchildren Miranda, Jace, Coston and Pyper Jackson, Joplin Jackson, Aaron Jackson Hayslip, Chloe, Addison, and Sammi Fiege, Nathan and Michael Hughes, and two special nephews, Chad and Jason Phipps.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Dennis Grooms officiating. Burial will follow in the Moores Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to the Moores Chapel Cemetery Association.