Press Release

Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., MBA, announced recently that all COVID-19 information from coronavirus.ohio.gov is moving to the ODH website. All COVID-19 statistics and weekly reports are moving to the DataOhio COVID-19 reporting page. Visitors to coronavirus.ohio.org will be automatically redirected to the ODH website.

After the federal government declared the COVID-19 public health emergency in January, 2020, ODH launched coronavirus.ohio.gov to serve as a clearinghouse for information.

When the federal government declared an end to the public health emergency in May of this year, ODH began planning to transition from that website to a series of pages on the ODH and DataOhio websites.

“The Ohio Department of Health remains committed to monitoring and sharing key data regarding COVID-19,” Dr. Vanderhoff said. “Indeed, COVID-19 remains a major driver of respiratory illness along with other viruses like influenza and RSV for which important information is also available on our website.”

The new site contains links to the COVID-19 statistics and dashboards that will continue to be updated weekly, as well as the latest guidance on prevention, testing, treatment, and vaccines. That information will continue to be updated, as well.

A similar transition took place after the last global pandemic, H1N1. In 2009, ODH created a website, flu.ohio.gov, which in early 2011 was transitioned to the ODH website.