Last week we left off with a report of a stranger that had been seen violently knocking on the front door of the home of Edward McCue, younger brother of Sam McCue. Mr. Thomas F. Randolph, who had witnessed this strange sighting had been sitting on his porch nearly opposite the Edward McCue residence. Mr. Randolph stated that he had started across the street to say to the man that he should ring the bell, when the fellow rushed away in the same manner as he had come. Mr. Randolph would later state that he thought he wanted a warrant. Mr. Randolph went on to say, “When he saw me, he ran. He was a white man, but I did not know him.” A Mr. Burnley Sinclair, who lives in the next house to Mr. Edward O McCue, was reading in an upstairs room when he heard a person run down the walk, in front of his residence and up Mr. McCue’s front steps. He knocked violently, waited probably a half-minute and then ran across the grass lawn in the direction of Mr. Sam McCue’s residence. A few minutes later Mr. Burnley states he heard of the tragedy.

Sam did have a gentleman on record that had threaten to kill him. This gentleman was a Mr. Lester Marshall, a painter by trade. Lester was very resentful toward Sam. Adding this to Sam’s brother, Edward McCue and his close neighbors, Mr. Randolph, and Mr. Sinclair detailed description of a man acting suspiciously in the area shortly before the murder took place gave rise to the need to look further into the situation.

The home and premises of Edward McCue were searched until a late hour that evening as Edward believed the assassin was after him as well. However, no intruder was found or any evidence that an intruder had tried to break into the home. Policeman Emmett E. Stratton was quickly dispatched to find the location of Lester Marshall and try to substantiate if he had an alibi for the time of the murder. Stratton had been given full authority to apprehend the suspected man if he thought the developments justified it.

Mr. Marshall’s residence which was located in the small town of Earlysville about eighteen miles from Charlottesville was arrived at in the wee hours of the morning of September fifth. Upon interviewing Mr. Marshall, it was learned he had attended church with his mother Sunday evening, which by no means was this usual. Several of the church attendees were able to collaborate his statement. He stated he had left church with his mother, returned home and gone straight to bed. That he had an alibi went well for him, if not, he would have been arrested and taken back to Charlottesville and charged with the murder of Mrs. McCue. He would have also been in grave danger as well, as the threat of a lynching by the populace was being sounded.

Although, Lester Marshall, had an alibi this was not the end of the story. Lester did not hesitate to charge that this was a set-up, a conspiracy in which his estranged wife the beautiful Hattie Marshall, a very attractive brunette of twenty-two was deeply involved.

What was Hattie’s part in this twisted tale of murder and suspense? Next week we will continue to uncover the dark secrets of murder and betrayal.