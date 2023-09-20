MHS senior four-peats as county girls champion

For the fourth consecutive season, Manchester’s Taylor Ralston was crowned the individual champion of the Adams County Cup tournament. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

For the past four years, one name has dominated the high school girls golf talk in Adams County. Ever since beginning her career as a freshman at Manchester High School, Taylor Ralston has taken the local girls golf scene by storm and on September 12 at the Adams County Country Club, she made history. Shooting a three-under 32 for the nine-hole tournament, Ralston became the first high school girls golfer in county history to capture the County Cup championship in four consecutive seasons, a clean sweep for her outstanding high school career.

To add a little icing to the cake, Ralston and her Lady Hounds teammates took home the team title at this year’s Cup, easily outdistancing second place West Union by 25 strokes. The top six golfers on the day also earned All-County honors and Ralston was joined there by teammates Mary Grace Wickerhan (third) and Raegan Wikoff (fourth).

West Union senior Korynne Blanton places second overall at the Cup, shooting a 44 and was joined on the All-County team by fellow Lady Dragons Emmy Stapleton and Nina McCann (tied for fifth).

“I’ve told the girls all year that for 80% of them this was the last County Cup they will ever play in,” said Manchester head coach Logan Hayslip. “As the season is starting to wind down and with the amount of matches we have left, I can tell that it’s starting to hit home that their high school careers are getting closer to being over.”

“It meant a lot to win today. We’ve had a successful season thus far and we are hoping to keep it successful in the league matches and at sectionals.”

“Taylor has been playing well all season, with her average being under par,” Hayslip continued. “She is incredible to watch and help coach. She’s one of those players that can shape her shots to play the way a certain hole is, something that is truly special. I’m expecting big things from her in the league and sectional tournaments as well. Having three of the top five in the Cup is nice. I’m proud of all our girls for the way they played.”

Besides the trio of All-County Golfers, the Lady Hounds also got rounds in the Cup tourney from Jenna Campbell (54) and Lexy Nixon (53).

After their threesome on the All-County squad, second place West Union also got rounds of 59 from Kyra Akers, 60 from Kelsey Mack, 64 from McKinlee Stevenson and 71 from Eva DeMint.

The North Adams Lady Devils placed third in the Cup, led by a 53 from Emmy Holt. Also on the course for the Lady Devils were Hailey Brannock (57), Leah Caldwell (61), Brooklyn Mahan (66) and Madison Marshall (73).

The final county team at the Cup as the Peebles Lady Indians, led on the day by a 54 from McKarlee Cooper. Copper was joined on the Lady Indians contingent by Kylie Schumacher (58), Maddie Henderson (65), Lily Trantow (78), Shaylin Trantow (80) and Isabella Niswander (98).

2023 Adams County Cup All-County Team:

• Taylor Ralston, Manchester (32)

• Korynne Blanton, West Union (44)

• Mary Grace Wickerham, Manchester (45)

• Raegan Wikoff, Manchester (46)

• Emmy Stapleton, West Union (49)

• Nina McCann, West Union (49)

Final Team Standings: Manchester 176, West Union 201, North Adams 237, Peebles 255