By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Reaching individual and team milestones has been the norm for the North Adams Lady Devils high school volleyball program and yet another one was reached last Thursday night. In a straight set over Fayetteville, North Adams sophomore setter Natalie Ragan hit an individual milestone as she collected her 1,000th career assist, with two season left in her career to continue to add to that number.

In the road win over Fayetteville (25-20, 25-23, 25-15), Ragan dished out 27 assists and also contributed 1o kills. Teammate Katelynn Boerger continued her solid junior year with 17 kills, 11 digs, 3 aces and 3 assists, while Junior Aulbrea Meade pitched in with 11 kills 10 digs and a pair of aces. Sophomore Paige Evans added 23 digs, 9 assists and 3 kills.

The win over the Lady Rockets improved the North Adams record to 9-3 on the season, and more importantly 6-0 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action. At press time, that left them in a tie for first place in the SHAC’s big school division, though Coach Katie Ragan and her crew faced a tough test on Monday night with a road trip to Fairfield to face the Lady Lions, who occupied first place in the small school division with an identical 6-0 conference mark.

For those looking ahead, the Lady Devils will travel to Peebles for that showdown on Thursday, September 28.

(Update: The Lady Devils took down Fairfield in straight sets on Monday night, 25-16, 25-17, 25-15, to improve to 10-3 and remain unbeaten in conference play.)