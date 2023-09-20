Adams County professionals attend Prevention Conference

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Prevention of youth alcohol and drug use is crucial in any community. A Prevention Training Event held at Shawnee State Park Lodge on September 12 emphasized the vital need for communal involvement.

Chief Program Officer Christi Valentini-Lackner and Director of Evaluation Sarah Sawmiller of PreventionFirst in Cincinnati led the conference, which focused on using data to tell a story and environmental strategies surrounding alcohol.

A group of Adams County professionals from various fields dealing with youth joined other counties and attended the conference to learn and discuss prevention strategies for our local community.

SPF (Strategic Prevention Framework) was an acronym used frequently during the day. This framework aims to place 12 sectors into building a coalition. The sectors are youth, parents, businesses, media, schools, youth service organizations, law enforcement, faith-based organizations, civic or volunteer groups, health care professionals, state/local, and substance abuse agencies.

Who are the stakeholders in our community? Who and how will projects be funded? Participants said, “Find the champion,” another buzz phrase of the day. Locate those folks who build relationships with youth in the county. Why bother? Because prevention programs make a difference and benefit the entire community. Prevention efforts are evidence-based and data-backed. And Adams County needs to tell its story and start the conversation.

Back to the stakeholders – funding matters, adult involvement matters, but let’s not forget the primary stakeholders – our youth. Here was the best phrase of the day, “Not about us – without us!” Who can tell the story better than those in the trenches? We need participation from students who toe the line, but we also need engagement from those who experiment or actively use drugs and alcohol. These kids are our storytellers.

Often, we use tools like youth surveys to get a data-driven story. That information is disseminated to the community, and we start to understand the problem. We look at the quantitative and qualitative data to determine what causes youth to use alcohol. Lack of availability, fear, faith, family values – all these influences keep some youth away from alcohol. In contrast, other young folks have ample availability, little supervision, no concern with consequences, and lax family views about alcohol usage. Still, we see minors from all backgrounds and walks of life using alcohol.

Sawmiller said, “We can’t just give people numbers. We need to give them better context.” We may know that a certain percentage of 12th graders drink, but we need to understand why, how, and where – all the qualitative data.

Look at the environment. Is alcohol more accessible commercially or socially? Are youth finding stores and other means to purchase alcohol, or is someone making it readily available through social means? Once we discover answers to these critical questions, we can work to establish barriers to make alcohol more difficult to obtain.

An environmental scan is one way to gather visual information. Whether it is coalition members or local volunteers, it is crucial to “look” around your community and document what you see regarding alcohol in your area. CADCA (Community of Anti-Drug Coalitions of America) suggests the 4 Ps (Product, Price, Place, and Promotion) of marketing can help coalitions determine where change is needed.

Lackner suggests linking community risks to protective factors can help form a working environmental strategy. For instance, some practices make it easier for youth to obtain alcohol. Parents may keep a refrigerator full of beer in the garage or leave a liquor cabinet unlocked and easy to enter. Protective measures like padlocking the refrigerator or securing the cabinet could greatly discourage and deter a young person from pursuing their target.

The question now – what drives change? Take note of the data and read the story it tells. Continually revisiting environmental circumstances helps professionals identify availability, beliefs, practices, and socioeconomic factors contributing to youth alcohol usage. Creating strategies to combat these influences is crucial to prevention success.

Find your champions and encourage your community to invest in prevention actively. Talk to the youth, but more importantly, listen to them. Make the effort about them, not without them.