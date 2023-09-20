AEP Ohio, an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, emphasizes safety and being prepared every day, but gives special focus this September to recognize National Preparedness Month. Here are a few tips to help you and your family be ready in the event of an emergency.

Be Weather Aware

September may usher in the beginning of fall, but summer temperatures are lingering — with more in the forecast for this weekend and into next week. Take steps to avoid heat-related illnesses and save energy.

•Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.

• Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

• Limit time spent outdoors and apply sunscreen to all exposed skin.

• Check on loved ones — especially the elderly and those with medical conditions — to make sure they’re safe and comfortable.

• To help you stay cool while also saving energy, set thermostats just a few degrees higher, especially when you aren’t home, and avoid using heat-producing appliances such as ovens or dryers during the hottest parts of the day.

Make a Plan

Develop a detailed emergency plan for your household, including what you’ll do if you need to shelter in place or evacuate.

• Decide now what steps to take in the case of severe weather, an extended power outage, natural disaster or other emergency and practice together to make sure everyone is on the same page.

• If you have children, explain that emergencies may be scary, but you’re preparing and practicing now so they’ll know what to do to stay safe.

• Check in with family, friends and neighbors to ensure that they also have an emergency plan.

Build or Refresh an Emergency Kit

Assemble or update an easy-to-grab kit with enough supplies for each member of your household.

• Make sure to have (at minimum) non-perishable food, water, a flashlight, batteries, a battery-powered radio, a first aid kit, any necessary medications, fully charged portable chargers, extra cash and maps of your area.

• Don’t forget supplies for your pets.

• Visit Ready.gov/Kit for more ideas of what to include.

Keep in Touch

Emergency situations can change quickly, so make sure you’ll be informed of the latest updates.

• Pay attention to your local forecast.

• Register to receive notifications from local governmental organizations or emergency alert systems.

• Check or update your contact information at AEPOhio.com/Alerts to stay informed during power outages and sign up for text or email restoration notifications.

• Follow AEP Ohio on social media for general outage information and updates.

Stay Safe During Power Outages

AEP Ohio’s top priority is keeping the public and our employees safe during power outages.

• NEVER touch a downed power line or anything it’s touching. Assume that all downed lines are dangerous and can cause serious or even fatal injuries. If you find a fallen power line, call 911 and report it to AEP Ohio immediately through the mobile app or by calling AEP Ohio at (800) 672-2231.

• Ensure proper ventilation when using lanterns, heaters, generators, fuel-fired stoves or burning charcoal to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning and fires.

• Refuel lamps and generators outside and away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up spilled fuel immediately.

• Notify AEP Ohio if you’re using a generator — this helps protect you and our lineworkers as they restore power.

For more information and resources, visit AEPOhio.com/Safety and Ready.gov.