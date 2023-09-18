Ronald Lee Whitley, 77, of Homosassa, Florida (formerly of Peebles, Ohio), passed away on September 14, 2023 at the home of his daughter Lynn. Born in Cedar Fork, the beloved son of the late Denver and Wilma (Purtee) Whitley, he graduated from Peebles High School in 1964, Ashland Barber College in 1965 and later earned an Associates of Science Degree in Electronics from Maricopa County Community College. Over the years, Ronnie had many occupations, but the one he was most proud of was a farmer and owner operator of Whitley’s General Store and Barber Shop.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Donnie Austin. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Anne (Covert); daughters Ronda (Randy) Pendland of Ripley, Ohio and Lynn (Henry) Bilder of Estero, Florida; four grandchildren, Charles III, Henry II, Whitley and Julia; and one great-grandson, Charles IV; a stepson, Lucas (Stephanie) Reynolds and their children; his sister, Sharon Kay (Bill) Hale; niece Shari Austin; and nephew Jody Austin.

Those who knew Ronnie also knew that he was passionate about building and fixing guns of all types and always willing to share his knowledge on farming, firearms, drawing plans and building homes and barns. Over the years, he designed and helped build several homes and log cabins in Ohio, Arizona, and Florida.

Ronnie was an expert in wood-working and whittling. He could make anything out of work from guns to birds to a full-size automobile, often just to see if it could be done. He sold many of his creations but gave most of them to family and friends. He never realized his own talent and was often surprised when people were impressed by his work.

He taught us how to be strong in the face of adversity and to never give up. Even though he is gone, his love will live on in our hearts forever.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 30, 2023, at the Locust Grove Faith Community Church with Pastor Gary Brown officiating.

Friends and family may call beginning at 10 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m.