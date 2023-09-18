Jack Ray Myers, age 76, died Friday, September 15, 2023 at his home in West Union, Ohio surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born on August 4, 1947 to the late William Hawes and Betty Myers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Roger Hawes and William Hawes and a sister, Berry Wilson.

He is survived by his wife, Alleane White-Myers; son, Jack Junior Myers; brothers, Tony Hawes of West Union and Ronald Hawes of Springfield, Ohio; sister Mary Myers of Fayetteville, North Carolina; and many other relatives and friends.

Jack was married to Linda Myers in 1975 and they had one son, Jack Junior. Linda preceded Jack in death in 2009. Jack found love again in 2010 when he met Alleane White and they were married on July 20 of that year. They shared just 13 years of marriage and while their future together has been cut short, they enjoyed many wonderful memories.

Jack was drafted into the US Army in 1967 and served his country in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged and 1969 and re-enlisted in the Air Force in 1972, retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant. He continued to serve the miliary as a civilian worker at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio retiring in 2005.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Rev. Johnny Thornsbury will officiate. Burial will follow at the West Union Cemetery with military honors being conducted by the Adams County Honor Guard and Wright Patterson Air Force Base.